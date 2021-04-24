Trendupp announces The Maiden Edition Of Nigeria’s Influencers & Content Creators Award

Trendupp – a reward-based platform where creatives receive support, publish exclusive content and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa – has officially announced the maiden edition of its awards initiative – Trendupp Awards, themed ‘The Force of Influence’. Trendupp Awards is aimed at recognising content creators, influencers and brands across Nigeria based on different niches for their creative work.

Trendupp is a subsidiary of DottsMediaHouse (Africa’s foremost digital marketing firm) known as a leading force in the influencer marketing space in Nigeria. Trendupp Awards is designed to celebrate the excellent use of social media platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube etc by honouring the brains behind the creative content. Following nominations from the general public later this month, winners will be screened and chosen by a board of respectable judges in order to maintain transparency and accuracy in the selection and screening processes.

The Founder and CEO, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr is encouraging Nigerians to get ready to nominate their favourite influencers, content creators and brands that have disrupted and Influenced using their voices and content. According to him; “Despite the enormous role influencers and content creators play in shaping digital trends over the years, there has been no

platform to recognize their outstanding work in the Nigerian and African influencer marketing space. We seek to fill this gap with Trendupp Awards by celebrating the influencers, content creators, brands and organizations who

have made the best use of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, to influence and entertain us over the past few years.”

Further details on the award can be curled from all Trendupp’s social media platforms @thisistrendupp & website

www.trenduppawards.com.