Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Am I the only one that read this the wrong way? https://t.co/Za1hPmUADj — Michael Faya (@themichaelfaya) April 14, 2021

Wahala be like trumpet…

2.

if yall break up & she cut or dye her hair, its over bro. move on — hazel (@RaraHazel) April 14, 2021

Where’s the lie?

3.

if you can't fry egg then what exactly is your use in the kitchen? — ✞sainthassan✞ (@hassanissad) April 14, 2021

Watching you fry the eggs?

4.

You travel without earphones?? What type of creature are you 😑 — Vicann✨ (@Cann__03) April 14, 2021

Lol…

5.

Some of us don’t have strength for gender war and arguments

We are just here to laugh and vibe — ~Thonia🦋 (@Abiso_la) April 14, 2021

Lmao

6.

something about women asking "are you for real?" when a nigga says "i love you" doesn't sit right with me, like damn, why you gotta make him lie twice 😕 — remy (@505remy) April 14, 2021

LOL…

7.

Is it possible to be in final year and not know some of your coursemates names? — Chîoma 🦋 (@yourgirl_ajex) April 14, 2021

What is this tweet?

8.

I love you but must we talk everyday? — MAKANAKI (@black_bhoy_) April 14, 2021

Very valid question

9.

Exam Period After Exam pic.twitter.com/6yPr42Rb0N — SIDE HUSBAND 🎎 (@OnlyKach_) April 14, 2021

Apt!

10.

My guy weh de yankee say make I send am money, no be so they de do things nah. — Benue Breed❄️ (@oyimzy) April 14, 2021

It’s the insult for us.