Top food markets in Benin

Shopping in Benin City’s markets can be exciting because of its lively and exotic atmosphere. The city has numerous markets that can satisfy all shoppers’ desires, including modern pieces and cultural memorabilia, ranging from roadside stores to popular market centres. Benin City, in Nigeria’s Edo State, has some of the best food markets in the south-south region.

Many companies have begun to integrate exhibits and other similar activities into their marketing strategies, even holding some of their product presentations in these foodstuff markets.

Here are a few of Edo’s best food markets to consider for your next marketing event:

Ekeosa Market (Queen’s Market): Ekeosa Market, primarily a food market, is located along Sapkonba Lane, which runs all the way to the city’s centre. The market, which has hundreds of stalls selling an incredible range of goods, also sells local soap, toiletries, cosmetics, and has a section dedicated to traditional medicines. The stock market can be both exciting and perplexing. Visitors are advised not to touch or harm stalls when passing through, and to keep their bags and belongings close by.

New Benin Market: New Benin Market is one of the city’s biggest, busiest, and most famous markets, and it’s a shopping enthusiast’s dream come true. The goods offered are diverse and comprehensively stocked, and they are located in the New Benin – Mission road and New Lagos road areas. They are sold at really good prices such as food items, electronics, clothes and fabrics, traditional beads as well as a large bush meat section.

Santana Market: In Benin City, the Santana market is located on Sapele Lane. Meat, beverages, and fish are among the products exchanged at the Santana market, which are mostly imported from Delta state. It is a big cause of traffic congestion along Sapele Road because shoppers are forced to park along the road due to a lack of suitable parking.

Oregbeni Market (Ikpoba Hill Market): Ikpoba Hill market, also known as Oregbeni market, is situated in Ikpoba Hill in Edo state’s Ikpoba – Okha local government district. The Oregbeni market does not take place every day; instead, it happens every four days. Because of its large stock of freshly harvested grains, fruits, and vegetables, as well as its strategic position, market days typically attract customers from all over.

Ugbogiobo Market: Ugbogiobo market is situated in Edo State’s Ovia North East local government district. Every four days, the market usually opens. Fresh food crops and fruits brought in from the hinterland are well-known for their sale. In Benin City, it is also a big palm oil and cassava flakes (garri) centre.

Evbuotubu Market: Evbuotubu Market is situated near the Evbuotubu Town Hall, at the Evbuotubu Bus Stop. The market is crowded, and some of the vendors are seen seeking shade under the power lines. It is a neighbourhood market where residents of Evbotubu Community and neighbouring communities can buy simple local foods and modern groceries. It’s a once-every-five-days market.

Oba Market (Ekioba): Benin City’s Oba market is located in the heart of the city. Oba market, which is very popular and vibrant, has something for everyone and is regularly visited by visitors from neighbouring states who buy and sell a variety of products. The market is divided into sections: meat and frozen products are mostly sold on the left side of the lane, while household goods, books, magazines, linen, and ironmongery are mostly sold on the right. This market has products from almost every country, and it’s a great place to go shopping for souvenirs if you’re visiting the city.

