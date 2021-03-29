Top Flea Markets in Port Harcourt

Rivers State is home to some of Nigeria’s most fascinating markets and antique shops. Many companies have begun to integrate exhibits and other similar activities into their marketing strategies, even holding some of their product presentations in these venues. There are many places in Port Harcourt where one can find cool thrift items; this article lists a few to consider for your next marketing event:

Oil mill market: This is one of Rivers State’s busiest markets, with everything from clothing to food and household utensils available. This market, which is easily the most famous in Port Harcourt, is located along the Aba road expressway, close to the Eleme junction on the city’s outskirts. The Oil Mill market, which takes place every Wednesday, sells everything from food to clothes, bags, shoes, and mats. The goods are very cheap due to its proximity to the commercial hub of Aba and the ports of Onne.

Creek Road market: Many residents frequent Creek Road Market for thrift shopping, especially for clothes and bags. Market days are typically Fridays and Mondays, and there are thousands of vendors and a wide range of products to choose from.

Leventis bus stop: This is a small market near the well-known Leventis bus stop on Aba Road. The most frequently sold pieces at this location are clothing and shoes. Except on Sundays, the market is open every day.

Mile 1 Park: Park market is the name given to this region. Except on Sundays, it normally runs every day of the week. One can get their fashion wears and accessories here for a fair price.

Choba Market: This market, which is located on the outskirts of town near the University of Port Harcourt, specializes in a wide range of products, from food to clothes. Because of the close proximity to the university, the prices are reduced. The market is open every day, but on Choba Market Day, which occurs every eight days, prices are substantially lower because products are brought in from farms in Emuoha, Ahoada, and Etche and sold at very low prices.

Mile 1/3 market: The markets at Mile 1 and Mile 3 in Diobu, separated by a mile, work similarly and have thus been merged into one. Both markets offer a range of food, clothes, and electronics. However, the food sold here, which includes a variety of fish, is typically very inexpensive. In Port Harcourt, the Mile 1 market is a strong predictor of inflated rates. If anything is expensive in Mile 1 market, it is likely to be expensive elsewhere. Every day, the markets are open.

