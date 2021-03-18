Top 5 markets in Anambra State

Some of Nigeria’s largest and most famous markets are located in Anambra. These markets have continued to attract tourists from all over Nigeria as well as from abroad. It has also made a significant contribution to the growth and development of Anambra’s economy, thanks to the large tax revenue it raises for the government.

1. Onitsha Main Market: The Onitsha Market is Nigeria’s largest market. The market’s sheer volume of transactions sets it apart from other Nigerian markets. Many graduates in Anambra immediately open a shop in the market after graduating from university, resulting in the creation of thousands of jobs in the state. Traders from all over the world come to the market to import a range of products. The wide variety of products sold in the market is the market’s unique attraction; from motorcycle spare parts to construction materials, clothing, shoes, food, and machine parts, the city is surrounded by everything one can imagine. It’s no surprise that traders travel from Cotonou, Dakar, Accra, Abidjan, Duala, Niamey, and Lome to purchase their wares.

2. Ogidi Building Material Markets: The construction materials market is in Ogidi, Onitsha, Anambra State, in the Idemili North Local Government. It is a well-known market for purchasing construction materials of all kinds. tiles, kitchen fixtures, Plaster of Paris (POP), finished and unfinished wood, aluminium frames, plastics, carpets, steel rods, paints, and other construction materials are among the items sold.

3. International Electronics Market Onitsha: This market is in Onitsha, Anambra State, on the old Onitsha-Enugu road. The electronics market is a well-known marketplace where a variety of electronics can be purchased. It has a chain of locked-up shops. The goods are normally transported in containers of various sizes from the Lagos state port. The majority of the traders in the industry deal in electronics wholesale. On the market, various-sized warehouses have been constructed to receive the consignment unloaded from the containers. Sony, Samsung, Nokia, Panasonic, Binatone, LG, Thermocool, and other major electronics manufacturers are well represented here.

4. Nkwo Nnewi Market: Nnewi is a famous city in Nigeria’s Anambra state. It is home to a number of major corporations, including Innoson Motor Company, Uru Industries Ltd, Ibeto, Cento Group, Cosharis Group, John White Industries, Louis Carter Group, and others. Before going into direct manufacturing, most of the manufacturers in Nnewi began by importing and selling parts in small shops. This has led to the creation of the biggest spare part markets in Nigeria; the Nkwo Nnewi Market. This is one of the most popular markets in Anambra.

5. Eke Awka Main Market: The Eke Awka Market is a bustling market in the heart of Awka. It is a centre for a range of things, including hair care, fabric, pipes, upholstery, kitchen, cosmetics, and the selling of other goods. People from Awka city and its environs visit Eke Awka market.

