Top 10 Most Exceptional Markets in Enugu

Experiential marketing, as opposed to more traditional media, leaves a lasting impression on customers all over the world and helps them form stronger relationships. It focuses on assisting consumers in experiencing a brand by immersing them in the product in a new way. As a result, many brands have started to incorporate exhibitions and other similar events into their marketing campaigns, even going so far as to hold some of their demonstrations in market places.



Here are a few of Enugu’s best markets for your next marketing event:

Abakaliki International Market: This market is safe and well-organized. The Abakaliki International Market is Ebonyi State’s largest market. It is made up of three lots and hundreds of blocks. It has plenty of space and a welcoming atmosphere that encourages trade.

New Kpiri Kpiri Market: The New Kpiri Kpiri Market is a small market in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State. The market is open every day, but the most active trade occurs every five days. The market, which is well-known for selling fresh produce, draws locals from all over Abakaliki. It is one of Abakaliki’s most important markets; it is a place where all kinds of fresh edible products, ranging from vegetables to fruits and other items, are sold at low prices.

Eke Market: This is Afikpo’s Central Market. Aside from being a market, it also functions as a motor park and a motorcycle conveyor (Okada riders). For ATM and other financial transactions, Zenith and First Banks are close by.

Ahia Ofu Market: It’s a small market in Abakaliki that sells a variety of goods at a lower price. On the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway, near the Water Reservoir, is Ahia ofu (New Market). Residents of Liberation Estate and its environs, such as Edda Achara and Umuoghara, frequent the market. During the rainy season, the road linking the market to the Expressway is often flooded.

Onueke Market: Every Eke market day, many people travel from other parts of the state (Ebonyi) to buy something in the market.

Okwo Ngbo Market: This is one of Abakaliki’s best food markets. This market provides staple foods such as yam, garri, and vegetables to many Nigerian states.

Nkwo Achara market: Customers appreciate the convenience of the market and its affordability. The market enables store owners to get the best price and for consumers to pay less than the market price.

Nkwagu Market: Nkwagu Market specializes in fruits and vegetables. This is a market where you can buy and sell things like food, clothing materials, and cosmetics at a lower price.

Ohaukwu Market: Ohaukwu Market serves as a central disposal market for commodities, and it also serves as a terminal market for Gaari, Rice, Beans, and Yam.

Odomoke market: The market is intended for the sale of wholesale goods such as bags, shoes, and clothing for both men and women, as well as travel bags and boxes.

