Tomilola is confident on new sophomore single ‘Mo Yato’

Tomilola

2020 saw newcomer Tomilola team up with highlife band The Cavemen for Let Go released around the summer, her debut single that displayed her strength as a vocalist. Tomilola then took a stab at Omah Lay’s Bad Influence, a worthy cover if you will.

On Mo Yato, her new second single that luxuriates in drums, muted Ṣẹ̀kẹ̀rẹ̀ and warm programmed beats, Tomilola sounds like a pop discovery. But it is the themes in the song that makes it more weightier. Mo Yato, which is Yoruba for ‘I’m Different,’ is a huge neon billboard saying that she’s in the industry to follow no one and just wants to do her thing. Tomilola has never sounded this self-possessed, and it’s a signpost to what to expect from later in the year.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo January 27, 2021

KollyDee delivers vintage nostalgia in video for ‘Maria Maria’

From his self-assured debut EP Sinus Rhythm out since November last year, RnB singer KollyDee has released the visuals for ...

Bernard Dayo January 23, 2021

Efe Oraka is the indie pop revelation of her time

On her debut EP Magic released December 2020, Efe Oraka meditates on love and loss, making astute observations on her ...

Bernard Dayo January 22, 2021

Mavin’s new signee Ayra Starr shines in otherworldly video for ‘Away’

Yesterday, Don Jazzy‘s Mavin Records unveiled Ayra Starr as a new signee in a ceremonious video posted on Instagram, and ...

Bernard Dayo January 20, 2021

Joeboy details longing and desire in new video for ‘Lonely’

Joeboy’s debut album Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic is gradually picking up momentum with the visuals of Lonely now out, ...

Bernard Dayo January 15, 2021

PsychoYP is gunning for trap glory

As Lagos guards its status as the epicenter of pop and hip hop discoveries, a parallel movement has been bubbling ...

Bernard Dayo January 14, 2021

Watch the dazzling animated video of Sia’s ‘Hey Boy’ feat. Burna Boy

Announced on Tuesday that Burna Boy will feature on Sia’s Hey Boy remix, off her upcoming eight studio album Music ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail