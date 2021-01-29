Tomilola is confident on new sophomore single ‘Mo Yato’

2020 saw newcomer Tomilola team up with highlife band The Cavemen for Let Go released around the summer, her debut single that displayed her strength as a vocalist. Tomilola then took a stab at Omah Lay’s Bad Influence, a worthy cover if you will.

On Mo Yato, her new second single that luxuriates in drums, muted Ṣẹ̀kẹ̀rẹ̀ and warm programmed beats, Tomilola sounds like a pop discovery. But it is the themes in the song that makes it more weightier. Mo Yato, which is Yoruba for ‘I’m Different,’ is a huge neon billboard saying that she’s in the industry to follow no one and just wants to do her thing. Tomilola has never sounded this self-possessed, and it’s a signpost to what to expect from later in the year.