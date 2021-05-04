Tinubu: ‘I have nowhere to go if Nigeria ‘separates’, Saraki: PDP to pressure Buhari to fix insecurity | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Tinubu: ‘I have nowhere to go if Nigeria ‘separates’

Bola Tinubu, The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on those clamouring for Nigeria’s separation to discard such ideas – Premium Times reports

Tinubu disclosed this at the Special Ramadan Prayer Tafsir (Lecture) for Lagos State and Nigeria, held at the Lagos House, Marina on Sunday. The politician revealed that the country was better together than separated.

“For clamouring for war, God will not allow Nigeria to experience war. If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq. Such war does not end on time. We are yet to recover from the civil war. We are better together. I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate, it’s not acceptable to us,” Tinubu said.

Saraki: PDP to pressure Buhari to fix insecurity

Former senate president, Bukola Saraki has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will pressure the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue the country from insecurity – The Cable reports

Saraki disclosed this at a press conference at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Monday, 3rd May. He stated that the opposition party will continue to proffer solutions to insecurity and other challenges confronting the country.

The former senate president said pressure — through constitutional means — will yield results that the citizens yearn for.

“We, the opposition party, will continue to play our own role in letting the government be aware of lapses and continue to put pressure through constitutional means in telling them what they need to do, so we will not get tired,” he said.

NBA: Governors must respect Judicial autonomy

The Ado-Ekiti branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has stated that the 36 state governors must respect the provisions of the 1999 Constitution on the issue of full autonomy for the Judiciary – The Guardian reports

The body also admitted with regrets that the closure of courts across the country had not only debased the country’s democracy but also adversely affected the fortunes of legal practitioners, urging the governors to swiftly comply to the request of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to resolve the issues.

By attacking me, current govt courting God’s wrath – Mbaka

Fr Ejike Mbaka, The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), has said that disaster was lurking in Nigeria – The Punch reports

Mbaka also warned other clerics in Nigeria to desist from making themselves instruments of disaster by joining anybody to protect those killing the poor.

The Father further stated that no amount of the blocking of the National Assembly and security in Aso Rock Villa would secure the country “if they don’t take care of youths and give them jobs, and address all these issues the Holy Spirit raised on that Wednesday.”

Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu hosts Ikorodu Bois

Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, hosted popular Nigerian internet sensation, Ikorodu Bois.

The governor took to social media to share photos of his time together with the group popularly known for their remaking of scenes from movies, TV shows, etc.

See the governor’s post here:

Today, I welcomed generational filmmaking talent @IkoroduB, whose creativity has put them and Ikorodu on the global map of international platforms like Netflix, earned them a nomination at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and put their faces on billboards in Times Square, NY. pic.twitter.com/Qfm6v8VoV8 — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) May 3, 2021