“Time heals everything,” Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde | The Daily Vulnerable

The Daily Vulnerable

“One of the greatest lessons that life has taught me is to remain calm and understand that everything will pass. It is always just a matter of time.

“Time heals everything.”

“When everything is going on it always feels like, “This is it, it can never get better,” but that’s not true.”

After a while you will be like, “Mmm, I can’t believe there was a time I actually thought …,” because it takes time. Hang in there.”

Listen to this conversation

