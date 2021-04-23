Throwback to when Rite Foods sponsored the 14th Headies in February

Rite Foods, makers of Fearless Energy drinks was the key sponsor of the 14th Headies that held on the 21st of February 2021 at the prestigious Eko Hotels in Lagos, Nigeria.

Fun, captivating, and eye catching are few of the suitable words to describe the evening. It was filled with colorful red-carpet moments, music performances, award presentations and memorable presentations of the funny and sassy hosts.

This year’s award night is especially one to remember as it was curated in a way that viewers had never seen before; It had a hybrid of virtual and live guests, a dynamic made possible by the covid-19 protocols imposed by Government due to the pandemic.



We also got a lot of eyes tuning in as the show aired live on Youtube and Instagram, also on HipTV and viewers could connect from the comfort of their homes. Interactions were also going on online as the show trended heavily on the day of the awards; Number 1 on the charts with the hashtag; #14th Headies.

We still have not gotten over the fun memories and how the brand, Fearless, gave the physical attendees first-hand experience of the superb taste of their products; This featured cocktail and mocktail mixes to excite their taste buds and quench thirsts. Fearless Energy Drink also sponsored the award categories “Song Of The Year” and had her Brand Manager present the awards on the night.

This award category was one that most of the viewers and online participants highly anticipated. There were so many online interactions on the subject and huge banters on their choices, it was indeed an intense aspect of the show as there had been many hit songs in the past year, so we had everyone waiting to see which of the songs was going to win the night. The 14th Headies was indeed a night to remember!

What was your favorite or most unforgettable moment of this year’s Headies awards? See snippets of the night of the show in the slides and how Fearless was a part of the night, just to bring back some memories.