Throuples, Ghosting, Situationships & More | The Daily Vulnerable

The Daily Vulnerable

How far has the world changed when it comes to sex and relationships – and what’s the true effect on our mental and emotional lives?

Every quarter on #WithChude, we do a special called The Hustle. We get the coolest GenZ/Millenial influencers to talk about modern life and modern living. It’s our valentine’s day special and we are having a no-holds-barred conversation about sex, relationships, hookups, marriage and everything in between.

Tomorrow, with the most delightful set of guests you will find on television, we go deep – with a lot of vulnerability, authenticity and laughter.

See video

Follow #WithChude on YouTubesocial media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies 🙂

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac February 11, 2021

Exhume good energy and life | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: In your mind and heart, where are you now, and what’s next? Uche Sensei: Everything next is me; everything ...

Michael Isaac February 10, 2021

You have to fight if you want to live | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: Cancer is one of the things that people are frightened of. You’ve faced the worst fear of so many ...

Michael Isaac February 9, 2021

Carry the memory, not the pain | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: So, it’s almost as if (you are saying) it is valid wallow or be angry… Uche Sensei: It is ...

Michael Isaac February 8, 2021

A scary thought | The Daily Vulnerable

What I learnt from Uche Sensei’s interview is Nigeria is a very hard country to love. It’s a really, really ...

Michael Isaac February 5, 2021

Keep doing the work | The Daily Vulnerable

I once joked with one of our producers that I like interviews where the guest is not that forthcoming. The ...

Michael Isaac February 4, 2021

Be authentic and vulnerable | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: How are you able to be fully yourself in the corporate world? Adeola: You are either authentic or you ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail