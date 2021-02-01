Threat of murder, everyday misogyny | Top Non-binary tweets we saw from Nigeria last week

Nigeria’s small but richly vibrant corner of Twitter is not the place anyone will go to for nuanced conversation about the diversity of being. Violence is aplenty, yes, not peace, love and light.

That’s not because peace, love and light aren’t there but because they get swallowed up in the overwhelming banter, some harmful others harmless.

We collated major tweets from last week that for the themes of our non-binary blog. Some add to an existing conversation, others stand alone in the freshness of their perspective, while more yet shifted the conversation wholly to places we can’t wait to see play out.

Read, enjoy, and add your 2 cents. Respectfully …

Things they can think of. You end up going back home seeing yourself through their eyes. Cried this evening cause everyday i try to love the body I’m in but everyday I step out, the world just wants me to hate myself. How am is supposed to fight all this hate? I’m tired tbh — Juju Kuwchie🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@lusciousgemm) January 29, 2021

Words carry weight, often very far-reaching. We need to do better with what we put out into the world.

You all don’t be reporting this account enough. So gross and the people cheering him too pic.twitter.com/4BxpFMfC8b — Conelay (@Tellemmmmm) January 30, 2021

A now-deleted series of tweets by Kelvin Odanz, threatening another Twitter user @Ulxma with what he called “corrective pleasure” – rightly known as corrective rape, sparked a conversation about men creating sexual violence against women they perceive to have stepped out of line.

Do you know the scary part about that odanz tweet about corrective rape?

If he left it up till now, in 3hours, he would have over 4thousand likes on that tweet. Meaning, 4thousand people agreed with it.

Yet it’s uneducated yada yada that rape women . They are only in the market. — NON-SO (@upcoming_shef) January 30, 2021

Ask foolish questions…🙄Mind the business that pays you. pic.twitter.com/2NksK6B4sM — Ijeoma Ogwuegbu*NG*🏳️‍🌈🌈 (@IjeomaOgud) February 1, 2021

Every day Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and other sexual and gender minorities (LGBT+) wake up to cis-heterosexual Nigerians probing them like they are less human and more lab rat. This particular victim didn’t cower, she went in for the kill and vanquished her assailant.

Police men raped women in 2018 in Abuja. None were prosecuted, arrested, fined… no consequences. But an adult pregnant woman is getting sacked. https://t.co/w5UvJYHU8H — Minx 🥀✨ (@DamilohunA) January 27, 2021

In case you were wondering, this is what everyday misogyny looks like.

Abortions is illegal which means that it is largely unsafe and very risky yet women who decide not to have abortions are ridiculed and humiliated, men however can impregnate any women they like and the police force won’t give them any punishment. Being a woman feels like a crime. https://t.co/KGRizSm6CZ — Tosan❤️❤️❤️ (@OritsesanT) January 29, 2021

With how deep Patriarchy and Toxic masculinity has eaten into the core of our society, a man who’s not strong-willed would feel like he’s doing too much or he’s a gbewudani when he does the most basic things. — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) January 25, 2021

Involved male parents are hailed as a rare gift, but when they are treated as unicorns, what we end up creating are emotionally and physically distant fathers that will later lament their children don’t love them.

We must strive for better!

One time when I resumed work at a PHC to take new borns record, a man came with his wife for immunization and the nurses kept saying he would have just stayed in the car & let his wife join the queue. The man asked the nurse if the child was bearing his wife's surname or his. Lol — Youtube:Madam Typegrey & AWAWTV (@_JoyMicah) January 25, 2021

The cost difference between making a size 8 dress and a size 20 dress isn’t that high. Like, If we use 2.5 yards for a size 8 at Rendoll, we use 3 yards max for a size 20. Brands charging higher for plus sizes are ridiculous and need to change their pricing strategy. 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Reni (@reniabina) January 25, 2021

Inclusion is vital in every space. And it begins with intentional acts like fashion brands being honest about where they stand in creating outfits for plus size people.

You can’t give with one hand and take with the other then turn around to pat yourself on the back for being ‘inclusive.’

Homophobia is so traumatic. We lose lives because of that thing, you guys. We've buried friends because of people being hateful towards the people of the LGBTQ+ community. The media has covered stories of people being killed because homophobia. We are tired of teaching. Read up. — Pam Beasley (@ItsMbasa) January 26, 2021

This seemingly inarguable truth is still contested by many cis-hetero Nigerians. But the receipts disagree.

Nigerians / Twitter NG gather here



Which one is worst?



A. 15 Year old daughter pregnant

B. 15 Year old son tells you he is gay — Jaynaija Blog (@Jaynaijadotcom) January 27, 2021

Unprovoked …

2 questions for the 15yr old gay;

– Have you done it?

– Did you give or receive?



If he gives, just 3 days of constant beating but if he receives, a whole month of beating to denounce the spirit. — jonaThanos (@jon_Thanos) January 27, 2021

Casual violence …

Son oo. But will definitely kill him — MC TOTUS (@MaduekeTobechuk) January 27, 2021

Every single day. And for what? A natural difference no one can help.

This is why the mortality rate in Nigeria is close to the highest in the world, if not the highest. They don't bother to listen to the women they are treating.



At least half of the things in the thread are things that happen in almost every pregnancy. https://t.co/TIgnRtvH2X — Ijeoma Ogwuegbu*NG*🏳️‍🌈🌈 (@IjeomaOgud) January 26, 2021

Women are speaking up about their child birth experiences and male doctors swooped in to mansplain childbirth. No qualification should grant anyone this much audacity. None.

Enough is enough.



Any man that approach my dm, to talk sexual with me, I will expose your dm and handle.



I don’t do men for God sake. — Kome (@Uncle2Triplets) January 27, 2021

Because sexuality is not written on anyone’s forehead for all to see, things like what this Twitter user complained about are bound to happen.

It now takes the grace of seeing the humanity of someone who finds you attractive and responding in way that isn’t undignifying for them.