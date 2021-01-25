‘This Kind Love:’ The Yemi Alade, Patoranking unforeseen nuptials | #YNaijaCover

“Me love you, me nuh need another

So tell the girl’em not to bother

Across the ocean, across the border

You worth more than a billion dollar

Straight down to Addis-Ababa

This kind love has taken us further

Nobody test gyal, no badger”

Verse 1: This Kind Love – Patoranking

Many like me have definitely had to revisit the lyrics of Patoranking‘s songs again and again. Who has the Reggae-dancehall singer been referring to in his songs or in ‘This Kind Love’ in particular? Could it be the vivacious Yemi Alade?

While the Ebonyi-born songwriter is known for those great ‘love songs’ including his 2020 hit; ‘Abule,’ as with Yemi Alade, he’s hardly been linked with anyone of the opposite sex (at least in the public space), as a love interest. So you can understand why social media was set on fire this Monday, when wedding pictures of both entertainers flooded the internet.

Previous social media posts and responses by both parties in the last one week; from his January 15 ‘Mon Bébé’ post to last Monday’s ‘I knew you were smiling typing this.’ The speculations are getting thick and one can bet that in the minds of millions of their stans, they’ve already been solemnised in holy matrimony.

This doesn’t alter the fact that reactions across social media show divergent opinions on the subject. Many have for example, dismissed the photos as another publicity stunt ahead of a song release, but it is incontrovertible that the ‘YemiRanking shippers’ are resolute about their desires.

For these ones, these pictures are nowhere near a fairy tale. We await!

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 22, 2021

Get thee behind us!: Governors’ Forum dissociate selves from ‘claim according to Yahaya Bello’ | The #YNaijaCover

It’s common knowledge that Governor Yahaya Bello unsurprisingly, leads the pack of political leaders in Nigeria spinning conspiracy theories on ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 21, 2021

Final Whistle: Fans, stakeholders mourn demise of former Super Eagles goalkeeper | The #YNaijaCover

Thursday, 21st January was another sad day in Nigerian football as one of its legends, Joe Erico passed on at ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 20, 2021

Rumble in the Jungle: The Presidency and Ondo Government clash over herdsmen | The #YNaijaCover

“As the Chief Law and Security Officer of the State, it is my constitutional obligation to do everything lawful to ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 19, 2021

Nigerians display ‘I can’t kill myself’ disposition to NIN palaver as ‘deadline’ expires | The #YNaijaCover

The Super Tuesday is here! It’s deadline by midnight today for the linking of National Identification Numbers (NIN) with Subscriber ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 18, 2021

David Ntekim-Rex: Mother Nigeria, story of the ‘foolish ostrich’ | The #YNaijaCover

When the #EndSARS protests took off in October, the lives of young Nigerians and the brutish treatment they suffer in ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 15, 2021

The #YNaijaCover: The ‘Pigeons have come home to roost’ | #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay2021

For thousand of years, white doves or pigeons release is known to be a popular custom in many cultures and world ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail