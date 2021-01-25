‘This Kind Love:’ The Yemi Alade, Patoranking unforeseen nuptials | #YNaijaCover

“Me love you, me nuh need another So tell the girl’em not to bother Across the ocean, across the border You worth more than a billion dollar Straight down to Addis-Ababa This kind love has taken us further Nobody test gyal, no badger” Verse 1: This Kind Love – Patoranking

Many like me have definitely had to revisit the lyrics of Patoranking‘s songs again and again. Who has the Reggae-dancehall singer been referring to in his songs or in ‘This Kind Love’ in particular? Could it be the vivacious Yemi Alade?



While the Ebonyi-born songwriter is known for those great ‘love songs’ including his 2020 hit; ‘Abule,’ as with Yemi Alade, he’s hardly been linked with anyone of the opposite sex (at least in the public space), as a love interest. So you can understand why social media was set on fire this Monday, when wedding pictures of both entertainers flooded the internet.



Previous social media posts and responses by both parties in the last one week; from his January 15 ‘Mon Bébé’ post to last Monday’s ‘I knew you were smiling typing this.’ The speculations are getting thick and one can bet that in the minds of millions of their stans, they’ve already been solemnised in holy matrimony.

This doesn’t alter the fact that reactions across social media show divergent opinions on the subject. Many have for example, dismissed the photos as another publicity stunt ahead of a song release, but it is incontrovertible that the ‘YemiRanking shippers’ are resolute about their desires.



For these ones, these pictures are nowhere near a fairy tale. We await!