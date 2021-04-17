TheVoiceNigeria: Why Darey passes as custom-made judge for The Voice

On a night where the judgement of the judges of reality TV show; The Voice Nigeria, seemed a bit questionable, it’s hard not to tip your hat off for a stand up judge like Darey.

Easily already a stand out talent himself, Darey seems like he is on a mission as a judge on the show. This is made evident by the contestants who all select him as their coach should they qualify, as he manages always to steal the best talents.

On this week’s episode of The Voice, only one contestant managed to get all judges to turn, and it came as no surprise that he chose Darey as his coach. Ayomikun whose talent is simply undeniable, wowed the judges including the tough to impress Darey, making him the talk of tonight’s episode.

However, Darey, throughout the duration of this season has proven to be the most difficult judge to impress. Of all five contestants that performed tonight, he turned for just two, the second being a unanimous decision amongst all four judges.

Darey turning for, Jeremiah Akinrele, was a bit perplexing, as he waited till the last minute before he giving the young man his vote of confidence. He was the only judge to turn. He did mention that there was no doubt in his mind he would pick the contestant, but he just wanted him to be done. And while the first contestant of the night, a fuji artiste simply referred to as Loven had Waje, Yemi Alade and Falz clamoring to coach him, Darey honestly seemed unimpressed.

Say what you will, but Darey is deliberate in his choices and seems unaffected by what the other judges do or think. He is specific about the talent he endorses and this is reason why Darey is a perfect judge for the The Voice Nigeria.