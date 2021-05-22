#TheVoiceNigeria: Waje’s decision to save Elizabeth; blunder or foresight?

On this week’s episode of The Voice Nigeria, Season 3, all eyes were on Team Waje, and while it wasn’t particularly exciting, it wasn’t bland either.

Each member of the six-member team put up enough of a performance to keep the audience glued, asides Ayo. It is uncertain though if Saturday’s performances are going to be the rave of Nigerian Twitter.

Regardless, there were a few talking points during the show and Waje’s decisions rank high on the list of topics. It may be hard to critique Waje the singer, as she is such a phenomenal talent, but her stint as a judge this season has been questionable.

This Saturday, her decision to save Elizabeth, and send Teslim home, is somewhat controversial. Even without being a judge, it is clear that Teslim had the better performance.

He opened the show beautifully, and his rendition of Styl Plus’ Runaway was breath taking. As though that was not enough, Elizabeth was criticised by two of the judges for falling off her performance; indicating that she was less than impressive during her time on stage. Nonetheless, Waje chose to save her.

It is unclear if this was a mistake by Waje, or an oversight, but her decision to save Elizabeth over Teslim is not one that sits well with fans of the show.

