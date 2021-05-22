TheVoiceNigeria: Waje makes a bad call and there’s a price to be paid for it

On this week’s edition of the Voice Nigeria Season 3, it was Team Waje’s turn to show the audience what they’ve got.

They did their best to keep the episode interesting. Fortunately, the episode was not a complete dud, although it didn’t exactly turn out to be ‘the edge of your seat’ show.

Yemi and Falz teams over performed, they should go and bring all of them back.#TheVoiceNigeria — precious. (@mstonito) May 22, 2021

The performers were decent, but what had our attention were Waje’s decisions. Her decisions seemed to be contrary to what the rest of the judges believed, and this was made the more evident, when she had one of her talent’s stolen from her. Asides making the terrible decision of saving Elizabeth over Teslim, she also made the decision to eliminate Anu.

Anu who had put up arguably the best performance of the night was quickly stolen by Yemi Alade, after Waje had sent her to the danger zone. Yemi Alade who had probably seen what Waje had been missing, wasted no time in hitting that big red button and bringing the fiery contestant to her squad.

The highlight of the night for me was when coach Yemi Alade helped us to save ANU. Damn! #TheVoiceNigeria



Anu’s performance tonight was too incredible for her to be sent home. Tbh — Ademola (@Demo___uk) May 22, 2021

The audiences seem to agree too, as everyone tries to fathom why Waje, literally got rid of two of the top three performers of the night. The rationale behind her decisions are unclear, but for now, all we can do is trust that the award winning Waje knows exactly what she is doing.

Nice one Yemi for stealing Anu. Good decision 👌🏽 #TheVoiceNigeria — Bubu (@MzBussiee) May 22, 2021