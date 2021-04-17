TheVoiceNigeria: This season’s judges need to do better at being independent

It’s episode 4, Season 3 of one of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV series; The Voice Nigeria, and here’s why it was a little disappointing.

There are only a handful of people that are well equipped to judge a singing contest, but a majority of people who enjoy good music can at least judge fairly accurately what an exceptional voice sounds like.

On today’s episode, one of such exceptional voices appeared on the show, the young Okara, who seemed very talented in her own right. Sadly, her musical journey may have just hit a bump due to the inconsistency on the part of the judges and dependence on each other’s judgment.

Okara performed Listen by Beyonce, hit all the right notes, as confirmed by Waje, who noted that the contestant had the talent. And through out the performance, you could see Yemi Alade literally itching to hit that big red button, however a few glances at her fellow judges made her hesitant, costing the young lady a chance to go further in the show.

It does feel like those instances where no one wants to be the first to volunteer for a project, or no one wants to raise their hands and say that thing they all know everyone is thinking. This reliance on their judgement was also evident when another contestant, Ifunaya Nwagene performed.

All of the judges were hesitant to turn around, despite the fact that they were all vibing to her clearly melodious tune. Waje eventually hit the button and right on queue, Yemi followed suit, prompting the question: “would Yemi had hit that button if Waje didn’t?”

It is important to note that Darey does at least stand out, he seems to be one of the four judges who truly make independent decisions, but the rest of the judges must learn to stop feeding off each other’s energy and just go with their guts.