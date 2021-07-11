#TheVoiceNigeria: There’s a mind boggling trend on the show but who can tell how it will end?

The Voice Nigeria last night, aired the second episode of the live shows, and it had largely conflicting bits compared to what anyone would expect.

For an avid fan of reality TV, there appears to be an ‘orthodox’ pattern; such that mid-way through the show, we already have fan favorites and projected winners. More often than not, these projected winners actually go on to actually win the show. Rarely is there a reality TV show whose outcome is completely unpredictable, as fans of these shows already know ‘who’ is picking up enough momentum to get the grand prize.

While this had been the case for The Voice Nigeria this season, with Naomi Mac completely dominating the show, it appears that the paradigm is beginning to shift. In the last two weeks, she has been given a run for her money, as other contestants match her performances and in some cases, ‘outperform’ her.

To be fair, Naomi Mac still remains the only constant on the show, putting up great performances week after week. As the show inches towards its finale however, more contestants continue to rise in the ranks. This turn of events is what’s mind boggling.

Last week, Kitay and Elizabeth made a case that they deserve to be in the conversation of possible winners; but this week, Esther (who has been on the chopping blocks before) and Kpee (who has also had his own fair share of ups and downs) both made the case that they deserved to be this season’s winner.

To everyone’s surprise, Esther had the performance of the night, outperforming the seemingly untouchable Naomi Mac.

Kpee stunned the judges, delivering an entertaining rendition of Rema’s Lady.

Esther performed Loren Allred’s Never Enough, which was just a beautiful and awe-inspiring exhibition.

Naomi Mac went with Whitney Houston’s classic; I Will Always Love You, and she was as breathtaking on that stage as always.

The questions now are: Will Naomi Mac’s consistency on the show be enough to win her the gold, or will someone sneak up from behind to overthrow her? Is there time left for someone else to prove they are clearly better than Naomi or is everyone else just fighting for second position at this point?

