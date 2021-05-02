#TheVoiceNigeria: The stars shun bright last night

Last night’s episode of The Voice Nigeria Season 3 marked the end of the audition phase. From here on, we can expect to see the best of the best bringing their A game to the small screen.

While fans of the show should be excited for what is to come, last night was a pleasant ingress into the next phase of the show; with a guarantee that this season’s contestants could push the envelop. Of all six contestants that participated last night, four were selected, and only two didn’t make the cut.

The show began with a bang as the first contestant of the evening stole the show. A few seconds into his performance and Dayo Zacchaeus captured the hearts of all four judges.

He got the approval of all four judges as they jostled to recruit him on their various teams. The film director, to no one’s surprise choose Darey as his coach, and was of course a topic of discussion on social media.

Akinlagun Anu was almost as impressive as Dayo, as her performance got three of the four judges to turn. Last night was an interesting turn out and the judges had almost nothing but good news to deliver.

