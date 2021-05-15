TheVoiceNigeria: Season 3 Winner may just be hidden within Team Falz

This Saturday’s episode of The Voice Nigeria Season 3, marked the second week of the knockout stage.

Here, contestants are tested for the second time, and should they come up short, they are sent home, but should they wow their coach, they move on to the next round. It is at this phase of the show that the contest really picks up, as the contestants have all begun to receive guidance from judges who have a lot of cachet in the Music industry,

Last week, the show was entertaining to say the least, but this week really blew the roof off the stage.

Falz, who developed a habit of selecting contestants no other judge would during the audition stage, proved that he has a sixth sense for music. The band of “rejects” he selected throughout the audition stage, may just have proven to be the best group, although it is still to early to tell.

However, for one of Falz’ contestant, Naomi Mac, it is not too early to make the bold proclamation that she is one of the best performers in this season’s show. The edge and vocal range she has over most other contestants was clear even from her auditions. Like Falz mentioned, she is already built like a star, given her voice and confidence. This week, she proved herself yet again with another powerful performance.

Naomi who performed, I Look Into You, by Whitney Houston quickly stole the show, and had the remaining three judges hoping that Falz would make the mistake of sending her to the danger zone. She was clearly the best performer this Saturday, and judging by the past two weeks she only seems to be getting better.

The only problem with her performance this Saturday was her not being the closing act, and such a strong performance may have put pressure on the other contestants waiting to perform.

Naomi is a favourite at this stage, and we may as well have seen the winner for this season. A powerful vocalist, mother of a beautiful little daughter, a lovable personality, along with a confident style, all of which make for great TV.