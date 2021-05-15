#TheVoiceNigeria: Season 3 Winner may just be hidden within Team Falz

This Saturday’s episode of The Voice Nigeria Season 3, marked the second week of the knockout stage.

Here, contestants are tested for the second time, and should they come up short, they are sent home, but should they wow their coach, they move on to the next round. It is at this phase of the show that the contest really picks up, as the contestants have all begun to receive guidance from judges who have a lot of cachet in the Music industry,

Last week, the show was entertaining to say the least, but this week really blew the roof off the stage.

Falz, who developed a habit of selecting contestants no other judge would during the audition stage, proved that he has a sixth sense for music. The band of “rejects” he selected throughout the audition stage, may just have proven to be the best group, although it is still to early to tell.

However, for one of Falz’ contestant, Naomi Mac, it is not too early to make the bold proclamation that she is one of the best performers in this season’s show. The edge and vocal range she has over most other contestants was clear even from her auditions. Like Falz mentioned, she is already built like a star, given her voice and confidence. This week, she proved herself yet again with another powerful performance.

Naomi who performed, I Look Into You, by Whitney Houston quickly stole the show, and had the remaining three judges hoping that Falz would make the mistake of sending her to the danger zone. She was clearly the best performer this Saturday, and judging by the past two weeks she only seems to be getting better.

The only problem with her performance this Saturday was her not being the closing act, and such a strong performance may have put pressure on the other contestants waiting to perform.

Naomi is a favourite at this stage, and we may as well have seen the winner for this season. A powerful vocalist, mother of a beautiful little daughter, a lovable personality, along with a confident style, all of which make for great TV.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor May 15, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria: Did Falz make a huge mistake with his decision on Kpee?

The Voice Nigeria Season 3, is currently at its knockout stage, where the contestants selected at the audition stage by ...

Chinedu Okafor May 10, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Talent hunt show or another popularity contest? | Season 6 Roundup

Nigerian Idol Season 6, has so far been nothing short of entertaining. From the audition stage, to the the theatre ...

Chinedu Okafor May 10, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Kingdom wins the fans over; for a second time | Season 6 Roundup

Last week on the Nigerian Idol Season 6, eleven contestants advanced to the next round, as they were deemed by ...

Chinedu Okafor May 8, 2021

Kitay steals the show | Season 2 Roundup, #TheVoiceNigeria

The Voice Nigeria, Season 2, saw to its final phase of the audition round last week. This week, the contestants ...

Chinedu Okafor May 8, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria: As it gets intense; battle zone or danger zone?

The Voice Nigeria, right from its earliest stage is a difficult show to participate in. Unlike other music talent shows, ...

Chinedu Okafor May 2, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Comfort, 10 others cruise into next round | Season 6 Recap

Nigerian Idol Season 6 after Sunday night’s episode entered its final phase with the conclusion of the Audition and Theatre ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail