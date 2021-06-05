TheVoiceNigeria: Naomi Mac poised to emerge winner of Season 3?

The Voice Nigeria Season 3 entered a new phase today; The Battles, where contestants who had qualified from the last round, were made to perform in teams of two.

It doesn’t stop there. Of this two-men team, just one contestant would make it to the next round and the other would be eliminated. Contestants from two camps: Team Waje and Team Falz were paired for tonight’s episode.

While every single person brought ‘fire’ to the stage, the team that stood out the most was Team Lamba, a sub-team from Team Falz.

Team Lamba was made up of two high end singers, Tamara and Naomi Mac, and they both ended the show, the way a show is supposed to be end.

Team Lamba’s rendition of Reekado Banks’s ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ hit song, sounded better than the original. Unfortunately, only one of them could be saved by their coach, as the other automatically goes home. Naomi Mac was saved.

However, the rule of saving one and eliminating the other was inspired by a late game twist the organisers decided to throw in. The cheering news is that one contestant from all those eliminated by their coach still have the opportunity to be saved by the audience. So Tamara still has a chance to be saved by a majority fan vote.

Naomi Mac, regardless was exceptional tonight. Her performance simply followed a trend of top class performances she has been putting on the show since the audition stages. Every week she takes the mic, you get this feeling that you are watching the winner perform.

Her talent stands out, even amongst standout talents. This Saturday, her team was able to make an under-the-weather Waje, get up and dance, and made Falz rave about how honored he is to have met her.

Her team got the highest praises from the judges and her team’s performance passed for best of the night in my book. Hopefully she continues to bless us with more awe-inspiring singing.