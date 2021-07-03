TheVoiceNigeria: For the first time on the show, Naomi Mac has some real competition

With two weeks of anticipation behind us, The Voice Nigeria finally ushered in its Live Shows. This phase of the show presents an opportunity to see the possible winner of the show, and tonight’s show gave us a clear glance of what to expect.

Granted, every performer tonight was awesome, but it is hard to deny the fact that a few stood out from the rest. It’s fair at this point to call them early favorites, and while Naomi Mac has been hands down the best performer on the show thus far, it appears that a few contestants would be giving her a run for her money.

For any one wondering if it’s too early to declare Naomi the best performer on the show. She’s really good. Not only does she outclass everyone else, but that she is yet to have an uninspiring week. From her powerful vocals to her strong stage presence and a lovable personality.

On tonight’s episode however, for the first time since the show began, at least two other performers matched her delivery and intensity. They were Kitay and Elizabeth. For Elizabeth, she had always been on the brink of catching up to Naomi, but tonight she finally did.

Performing Omawunmi’s If You Ask Me, she wasn’t only able to kick off the show in grand style but insert herself onto the stage. Her vocals were both powerful and beautiful at the same time, and her performance was elite.

As for Kitay, this was hard to see coming. Tonight he performed a track which via his delivery seemed personal to him; Dancing With My Father by Luthur Vandross, and boy did he do the song justice.



He too, like Elizabeth was able to steal the show, and insert himself on the show. If he rides this momentum, and continues to get better, it would not be far fetched for him to win the entire thing. He is now in our books on the list of possible winners of The Voice Nigeria season 3.