TheVoiceNigeria: As it gets intense; battle zone or danger zone?

The Voice Nigeria, right from its earliest stage is a difficult show to participate in.

Unlike other music talent shows, this one emphasises raw talent from the get go, and even before you are allowed to grace the stage, you must have proven how talented you are. So it goes without saying that as we progress through each phase, the competition is only going to get increasingly and intensely tougher.

For the contestants this week, having gotten the vote of confidence from the judges during the auditions, you would think that there would be some sort of relief, but that is not the case. As tough as the last phase of the show was, this one is tougher, and the upward trend of increasing difficulty promises to continue till the show ends.

In tonight’s episode, members of Yemi Alade’s team took the stage to show Nigerians what they’ve got. Expecting nothing but back-to-back sensational performances, this team did not disappoint. Each of the six contestants were brilliant, but unfortunately, only half of them could be sent to the next round.

While contestants like Kitay, and Vanilla stood out, and were sent to the ‘Battle zone,’ which automatically translates to moving to the next stage; the remaining four contestants were sent to the ‘Danger zone’ which meant that they stood the risk of going home.

Loven, Tosin, Tim Ayo and Ewaoluwa all stood the risk of going home, and at the end of the show, Yemi Alade, only had the power to save one of them. She eventually saved Tosin, and the journey for the remaining three on the show came to an end.

We can only expect more intense moments like this, as contestants who want to make a name for themselves via this show are going to deliver fire performances, the only metric to separate the winner from the rest of the pack is how bright their fire burn.