These Nollywood movies are coming to Netflix this June

As always, Netflix is offering a new slate of Nollywood content this June, picking up old titles as well as new ones. Here are the Nollywood movies available on the streamer this month.

Gold Statue (June 1)

Veteran producer Tade Ogidan returned from an eight-year hiatus with Gold Statue in 2019, a film that feels tonally similar to his 1998 supernatural classic Diamond Ring. Now streaming on Netflix, the film follows the characters of Gabriel Afolayan and Kunle Remi in search of the titular statue which is believed to have been a deity inherited by their generation. Through a friend played by Kalu Ikeagwu, they learn that the statue is buried underneath a prison. To get the statue, Afolayan must commit a crime to get access to the penitentiary.

Gold Statue ensembles a pretty solid cast in Tina Mba, Nobert Young, Bisola Aiyeola, Rycardo Agbor, Kelvin Ikeduba, Greg Ojefua, Judith Audu, Woli Arole, and Etinosa Idemudia.

Small Chops (June 5)

Produced by Chika Ike and directed by Robert Peters, Small Chops (don’t laugh) tells the story of dancer Nikita (played by Ike) at a bar who catches the attention of Casper (Max Cavenham), an uptight business mogul. Casper pays for a weekend of private entertainment, things don’t go as planned because Nikita’s self esteem and Casper’s totalitarian attitude cause sparks to fly. At the time they let their guards down, the sparks turn to fireworks.

In 2018, Chika had asked her Instagram followers to guess the name of her upcoming film, which was Small Chops and went on to define it as a man or woman who is in a short term relationship with a single or married person for the purpose of satisfying sexual needs or monetary gains.

Tango With Me (June 12)

Released in 2010, Genevieve Nnaji and Joseph Benjamin are a newly married couple in this Mahmood Ali-Balogun-directed romantic drama. They both journey through self-discovery and healing while dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic event on their wedding night.

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (June 18)

Determined to marry before she turns 30 in this Kayode Kasum romantic comedy released last year, Nancy Isime tries to change her impulsive ways and do whatever it takes to win back the boyfriend (Mawuli Gavor) who left her, recruiting her friends for assistance. The movie also stars Swanky JKA, Elvina Ibru, Sharon Ooja, Toyin Abraham and many more.

Voiceless (June 25)

Based on the notorious terrorism in North-eastern Nigeria and inspired by true events, Voiceless tells the story of Salma and Goni, two victims captured by a dreaded terrorist gang; the latter, forced to work for insurgents as a skilled mechanic, and the former, kidnapped alongside her fellow school girls to serve the group’s lusts and drive home their agenda against western education for girls.

Amid betrayals and suspicions that make up the abductors camp, they find love, strength and the will to survive and escaped. Back in the real world, they face another battle for the acceptance of their love. Directed by Robert Peters and produced by Rogers Ofime, Voiceless stars Esther Asabe Phillips, Adam Garba, Rekiya Attah, Sani Muazu, Uzee Usman and Yakubu Mohammed.