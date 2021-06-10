These are the most popular billboards in Abuja

Interestingly, before billboards became a phenomenon, some city planners, experts and consumers argued that they could distract drivers and cause accidents; among many other concerns. Thanks to progressives, that was overruled.

As countries begin to reopen, marketing teams and experts are also back to leveraging billboards for their brand campaigns and product launch. To decide, marketers usually consider billboard size, visibility, popularity, location and cost. In this case, we are focusing on the most popular billboards in the nation’s capital.

See below a list of the most visible billboards in Abuja:

Unipole billboard

PHOTO: Billboard Arena

Location: Along Abuja-Keffi road by Nyanya market. Nyanya is a populated area and boasts quite a number of travellers, mostly going to Nasarawa. Also, the Nyanya market sees a lot of traders and consumers every day.

Portrait billboard

PHOTO: Billboard Arena

Location: At Airport/Bill Clinton Drive, facing traffic from Airport road. The Asokoro area is an attractive, highly developed phase 1 district in Abuja. It is an exclusive, upper class neighbourhood that houses many important local and international institutions. You’re sure to reach both old and young upper class individuals with this one.

Unipole billboard

Location: Along Abuja airport road by Kuje junction (Musa Yar’adua way) FTF Airport road. This billboard meets traffic from the Airport by Kuje Junction, a major gateway into the City close to Bill Clinton Junction. The billboard is ideally situated to reach urban and mobile clientele.

LED billboard

PHOTO: Outdoors.ng

Location: At Murtala Mohammed way, Dutse Junction, Abuja. Because of its location along the MM way, it meets traffic along that route. Also, Dutse has a relatively large population of different social classes and this billboard will be reaching all of them.

Unipole billboard

Location: At Abuja airport road, FTF to City Centre by praying ground. This billboard sees quite a large number of people going to the City Centre and those going to the Muslim praying ground. Its location along the airport road will also meet traffic along that route.

Unipole billboard

PHOTO: Grapro Outdoor

Location: Airport road Gosa, before Mega Station FTF Airport. It is close to a market and the mega station sees a lot of people stop by. So, you are sure to reach different classes of people with this one.

Unipole billboard

PHOTO: Grapro Outdoor

Location: Along Airport road after Dantata Bridge FTF Airport. The placement of this one is quite strategic knowing the Dantata bridge links to the popular Area 1, Airport Road in Abuja.

Wall panel board

PHOTO: Billboard Arena

Location: Arrival Hall – Idu Station.

Portrait billboard

PHOTO: Billboard Arena

Location: By Games Village roundabout, facing traffic to the Gudu market.

LED billboard

Location: Junction of Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent Wuse II, facing traffic from Banex Junction. This is a busy urban area and surely draws attention of traffic going towards one of Abuja’s biggest shopping centre, 4U Supermarket.

Mega Board

Location: Herbert Macaulay way by Wuse Market.

Unipole billboard

Location: Along Herbert Macaulay way, Sheraton Junction, Wuse Zone 4. This billboard sees traffic going towards one of Abuja’s most visited hotels, that has acts a pseudo-tourist place.

Gantry Billboard

Location: Abuja Ahmadu Bello Way FTF Diamond Bank Wuse 2.

Bridge Panel billboard

PHOTO: Outdoors.ng

Location: At Along Nnamdi Azikwe, Apo road, Apo/Gudu District.

Mega board

Location: Abuja Along Nnamdi Azikiwe way by Apo bridge FTF Area 1.

Backlit/Landscape billboard

Location: By Olu Obasanjo way, Zone 1. This is close to the Jabi motor park and sees traffic going to Utako and Wuye too.

Portrait billboard

Location: Obafemi Awolowo way, by Utako Ultra-Modern Market FTF Julius Berger. This meets traffic and traders trying to use the market. It is also quite busy up to night time.

Scroller board

PHOTO: Grapro Outdoor

Location: Along Muhammadu Buhari by Tafawa Balewa Way FTF Area8 to Defence HQ. Like other long roads, TB way is a busy road and the billboard’s positioning in front of the Defence HQ attracts commuters and pedestrians who get attracted to the HQ itself.

Unipole Billboard

Location: At Nnamdi Azikiwe by Banex Interchange, Utako. Nnamdi Azikiwe by Banex interchange FTF Gwarimpa, Life camp, Maitama and Next shopping mall.

Portrait billboard

PHOTO: Billboard Arena

Location: Aguiyi Ironsi road, facing traffic from Wuse towards Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent.

Did we miss any other billboards in Abuja? Please use the comment section.

Also, visit The Masterlist to source curated data points from our comprehensive database of over 20,000 profiles of People, Places, and Platforms.