There’s a way to try better | The Daily Vulnerable

The Daily Vulnerable

Trying is all that matters in this world.

I have done interviews with thousands of people and I hear them say all the time that you should just show up.

Just keep moving. Just keep trying. Keep moving. Putting one step after the other, just making it happen.

That’s it. It is about trying, not getting caught up in overthinking and self judgement, but just trying constantly. That is what matters and it’s better if you try with compassion, self love and self forgiveness. You can try without then but trying with them is trying better. Trying with them is trying in a way that it becomes more sustainable.

If you’re the kind of person that tries and you fail and you judge yourself, it will make it less likely that you will try again. If you’re the kind of person that try and you tell yourself that you’re not good enough, you are less likely to try again.

So trying is what matters. But there is a way to try better, it’s to do it knowing that no matter what happens, you will love yourself. You will forgive yourself, and you will take care of yourself.

See video version

Follow #WithChude on YouTubesocial media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac March 10, 2021

Be grateful, even to your addictions | The Daily Vulnerable

At the Joy retreat that we do, I spoke with someone struggling with an addiction. He has recovered from it; ...

Michael Isaac March 8, 2021

Listen – even when it’s hard | The Daily Vulnerable

What I learnt from the interview with Chioma is something I am learning deeper and deeper over the past few ...

Michael Isaac March 5, 2021

Join Chioma Agwuegbo tomorrow on #WithChude | The Daily Vulnerable

For International Women’s Day, I invite my dear friend Chioma Agwuegbo to rip off the band-aid, ignore the pretty and ...

Michael Isaac March 3, 2021

‘Broken from seeing this’ | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: How was it like for you leaving your church because your pastor had been accused of something as serious ...

Michael Isaac March 2, 2021

Communicate how you feel, no matter what | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: Watching the video (you and your wife shared on YouTube) makes me want to ask this. Do you sometimes ...

Michael Isaac March 1, 2021

Love is a decision to serve another human being | The Daily Vulnerable

What I learnt from my conversation with Akah Nnani – a conversation that was filled with so much depth, is ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail