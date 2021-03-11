There’s a way to try better | The Daily Vulnerable

Trying is all that matters in this world.

I have done interviews with thousands of people and I hear them say all the time that you should just show up.

Just keep moving. Just keep trying. Keep moving. Putting one step after the other, just making it happen.

That’s it. It is about trying, not getting caught up in overthinking and self judgement, but just trying constantly. That is what matters and it’s better if you try with compassion, self love and self forgiveness. You can try without then but trying with them is trying better. Trying with them is trying in a way that it becomes more sustainable.

If you’re the kind of person that tries and you fail and you judge yourself, it will make it less likely that you will try again. If you’re the kind of person that try and you tell yourself that you’re not good enough, you are less likely to try again.

So trying is what matters. But there is a way to try better, it’s to do it knowing that no matter what happens, you will love yourself. You will forgive yourself, and you will take care of yourself.

See video version

Follow #WithChude on YouTube, social media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).