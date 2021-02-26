There is absolutely nothing you cannot survive | The Daily Vulnerable

The Daily Vulnerable

What keeps you awake at night?

What keeps you up?

What keeps you desperate during the day?

What makes you so scared you can’t function?

What makes you think you can’t make it through today?

What drowns you in sweat when you imagine it?

What takes away your breath and quickens your heart?

What silences your voice and darkens your way?

What steals your courage and takes away your voice?

What makes you haul, attack, fight, war, and rage?

What makes you so scared that you shrivel, you retreat, you shrink?

What are you so afraid of that makes you feel so small?

I know you don’t know it yet, I know you can’t feel it yet, I know you don’t trust me on this yet, but I promise you there is nothing you cannot survive. There is nothing you cannot go through, nothing you cannot hold through.

You are bigger than that slimy fear.

I promise you, you are.

See video

Follow #WithChude on YouTubesocial media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac February 24, 2021

Be comfortable in your own skin | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: How does it feel for you when magic happens? For instance, when everything just comes together the way that ...

Michael Isaac February 23, 2021

What growth means | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: What does it mean for a person to grow, even if they are already confident and assured? Niniola: When ...

Michael Isaac February 22, 2021

Show up, do the work, get better | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude Jideonwo I once joked with one of our producers that I like interviews where the guest is not that ...

Michael Isaac February 18, 2021

Are you really lonely? | The Daily Vulnerable

When some of my younger friends say they are lonely, I sometimes find it very amusing. “What’s the manifestation of ...

Michael Isaac February 17, 2021

Feel your emotions all the way | The Daily Vulnerable

Korty: So, Eni said you shouldn’t cry in front of a man [if he breaks-up the relationship]. However, let me ...

Michael Isaac February 12, 2021

Throuples, Ghosting, Situationships & More | The Daily Vulnerable

How far has the world changed when it comes to sex and relationships – and what’s the true effect on ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail