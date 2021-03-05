‘Then vs Now:’ Nigerians in Diaspora showcase transformation pictures in new trend | #YNaijaCover

Reminiscent of the popular January 2019 trend – #10YearChallenge, young Nigerians were greeted on the timelines with another powerful trend this Friday.

Started mainly by citizens in the Diaspora, participants in the ‘Then vs. Now’ trend posted throwback images of themselves showcasing their transformation from the time of their residence in the country to their current status abroad.

As with other popular ‘challenges,’ thousands of social media users hopped in on the trend. On a lighter note, some stuck to the sidelines in observation. The reason for this (according to them), is largely because they are still in their ‘THEN‘ and there isn’t any ‘Now’ in sight for them.



This didn’t stop the usual attempts by some to diminish it however; with a now viral tweet stressing that “living in Nigeria doesn’t mean you can’t record any success.” For this user, “most of the people posting the Then Vs Now pics in other countries are obviously doing well, judging from the pictures. But you will be shocked that clear skin,pink lips and dope cam are the only thing some of them got.”



The opinion expectedly got tons of backlash but it doesn’t diminish the atoms of truth it holds. One of such truths is the fact that many can truly be successful within the shores of Nigeria. This is an indisputable assertion but recent news that have seen Nigerians appearing on global headlines for their feats abroad is proof that there’s so much within the land that stifles growth and progress of individuals.

Nigerians are largely brilliant minds and nothing like the appointment of some of our compatriots into the cabinet of U.S President Joe Biden, the election of Akinwunmi Adesina as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a second term and the most recent election of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as first female Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) amongst others prove this. This is just a few of the achievements that our citizens record across the world and in diverse sectors.

More than anything else, the quality of education, economic policies, absence of visionary leadership, primitive leadership recruitment system, inefficient political structure and the scourge of avoidable deaths that continue to plague our country is responsible for the state of the nation and would sadly continue to hold us down. It would seem like we are in a ‘den.’

Undoubtedly though, there’s much work to be done, but beyond admiring these thought provoking images of “DEN vs. NOW” (pun intended), we hope that young Nigerians would join hands together, garner enough ‘anger’ to redirect this country from its current trajectory, rather than accept the easier option of seeking greener pastures.

In the end, like one user rightly posited: “Nobody is truly ugly, they are just broke. A touch of money, good food & abroad weather is the ultimate then vs now.”

May we emerge from this den-situation soon!