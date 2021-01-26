Theatre Lagos and Alliance Française Lagos present Konkortion

Theatre can be an instrument of positive change in the society through the satirical exposure of unpleasant political situations, social anomalies and social misdemeanor. Employing the potency of theatre to entertain, educate, inform and correct societal problems in Nigeria; Live Theatre Lagos , is partnering with Alliance Française Lagos to present Konkortion.

Written by Adebola Ogunshina, a filmmaker, dramatist and actor, Konkortion is a slapstick stage satire about the current state of affairs in the nation, presenting the perspectives of the leaders at the helms of affairs. The play is an interesting take on what leaders believe they are expected to deliver instead of what the electorates expect them to deliver.

The play would hold at Alliance Française Mike Adenuga Centre , Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday, January 31st, 2021 by 3pm (1st show) and 6pm (2nd show). Directed by Ajibola Fasola, designed and managed by Leke Solanke, and produced by Oluwanishola Adenugba, the performance is FREE to attend, and follow the full NCDC COVID-19 Safety guidelines.

Konkortion is supported by Alliance Française Lagos, Stanbic IBTC, LIRS, Merahki Kitchen, OnTVMax, TVC, Ventures Africa, NTA 2 Channel 5, 98.1 SmoothFM, Pulse NG, Legit, YNaija and Africa Movie Channel and Malta Guinness.