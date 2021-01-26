Theatre Lagos and Alliance Française Lagos present Konkortion

Theatre can be an instrument of positive change in the society through the satirical exposure of unpleasant political situations, social anomalies and social misdemeanor. Employing the potency of theatre to entertain, educate, inform and correct societal problems in Nigeria; Live Theatre Lagos , is partnering with Alliance Française Lagos to present Konkortion.

Written by Adebola Ogunshina, a filmmaker, dramatist and actor, Konkortion is a slapstick stage satire about the current state of affairs in the nation, presenting the perspectives of the leaders at the helms of affairs. The play is an interesting take on what leaders believe they are expected to deliver instead of what the electorates expect them to deliver.

The play would hold at Alliance Française Mike Adenuga Centre , Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday, January 31st, 2021 by 3pm (1st show) and 6pm (2nd show). Directed by Ajibola Fasola, designed and managed by Leke Solanke, and produced by Oluwanishola Adenugba, the performance is FREE to attend, and follow the full NCDC COVID-19 Safety guidelines.

Konkortion is supported by Alliance Française Lagos, Stanbic IBTC, LIRS, Merahki Kitchen, OnTVMax, TVCVentures AfricaNTA 2 Channel 5, 98.1 SmoothFM, Pulse NG, Legit, YNaija and Africa Movie Channel and Malta Guinness.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor January 26, 2021

Wizkid announced amongst first performers for MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021

The virtual event is dedicated to the youth of Africa and will showcase the best of African talent, culture, and ...

Op-Ed Editor January 25, 2021

From rock bottom to CEO, Yinka Obebe bares it all on #WithChude

“The day I left the company, I left with nothing but a backpack” – CEO of Pop Central TV, Yinka ...

Sponsor January 22, 2021

Multitalented singer-songwriter, Olakira set to feature on this week’s MTV Base ‘Official Naija Top Ten’ show

The MTV Base ‘Official Naija Top Ten’ has always been a platform for showcasing some of the movers and shakers of Nigeria‘s contemporary music space, ...

Michael Isaac January 22, 2021

The Step Up and Boost Season is back for the third time on DStv

Once again, MultiChoice Nigeria is giving their DStv customers something thrilling to look forward to this New year. The Step ...

Sponsor January 22, 2021

Grammy®️ award-winning sensation, DJ Khaled is International Host for MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA); Kampala 2021

Grammy® Award-winning global sensation, DJ and record executive, DJ Khaled, who is best known for his hip hop and R&B hit ...

Sponsor January 22, 2021

Stanbic IBTC offers educational solutions to Parents, Schools

In a bid to improve access to quality education in Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC has showcased a bouquet of educational solutions ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail