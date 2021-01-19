The wrath of NIMC, Saving Omotola’s marriage | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

By order of the federal government , today is given as the last chance to register your NIMC or face the wrath of what comes next pic.twitter.com/x4p8AtUv1p — NIMC (@NlMC_ng) January 19, 2021

Which Nollywood filmmaker wrote the script?

2.

You are praying to meet a good person, date a good person, marry a good person. You, are you a good person? — Ms.Relatable (@Iruya__) January 19, 2021

Okay, nothing to see here!

3.

My sim is connected to God and my God is bigger than NIMC. — Tife 🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) January 19, 2021

E go shock you

4.

Gistlover's blog is always after married people, starts with lies about them, when you ask for proof, they use the "people messaged me to stop" line.



They just had to use Omotola's marriage as their resumption content. — v¡vą🐩 (@realviva__) January 19, 2021

Again, content is king!

5.

“As a Nigerian graduate, your CV is incomplete without a GNLD interview.” — Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) January 19, 2021

Lol.. What is this tweet…

6.

🤣😅😂 don't mind them, one told me she crossed from a banking job to GNLD now she earns hundreds of 000s per week, werey marketer want to turn her self to messi. Earn per week. The energy I will use as a marketer for these companies I will use it to start red oil business — kaemma (@kaemma01) January 19, 2021

Lol…

7.

We left school for over 9 months, we entered serious fight with Corona, we did End sars protest and other things happened in space of this 9 months.



School resumed and its not up to one week, you’re already setting test.



Lecturer, God will judge you. — Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️💦🌎 (@SMiTHiE___) January 19, 2021

Amen?

8.

This are All the Characters we have in today's Church 😂😂💔



NIMC Sims Travis USSD Nigerians Drake Abeokuta pic.twitter.com/Xv1WU32gsW — Frostiel (@Frostiel2) January 19, 2021

Accurate!

9.

I’m glad I know sign language. It’s pretty handy. — Omo Iya Elero 😊🧨🧨#NeoTribe (@Therealqb4) January 19, 2021

Lol…

10.

Don’t you think losing interest in someone cuz they use “am” instead of “I’m” is quite petty? — Richard (@meettheRichard) January 19, 2021

Do we agree?