The visuals for Chike’s ‘Roju’ is a romantic ode to weddings across cultures

From his debut album Boo of The Booless released last year, singer-songwriter Chike has released the visuals for Roju, a romantic ode to cherished love. This is totally expected from an artiste who first cut his teeth on the inaugural season of The Voice Nigeria.

By taken the names of hallowed Shakespearean characters Romeo and Juliet, Roju departs from literary tragedy to something more cheerful and rich. In the video, Chike portrays weddings across Nigerian cultures and sensibilities, starting with his native Igboland. Copious Igbo lyrics propel the mood of the song, accompanied by the tics and nuances of a typical Igbo wedding.

”I go be your romeo, you go be my juli,” he sings in the chorus, ” Ro ro ro roma, I go be your Romeo, ”

Watch the video below.