The visuals for Chike’s ‘Roju’ is a romantic ode to weddings across cultures

Chike

From his debut album Boo of The Booless released last year, singer-songwriter Chike has released the visuals for Roju, a romantic ode to cherished love. This is totally expected from an artiste who first cut his teeth on the inaugural season of The Voice Nigeria.

By taken the names of hallowed Shakespearean characters Romeo and Juliet, Roju departs from literary tragedy to something more cheerful and rich. In the video, Chike portrays weddings across Nigerian cultures and sensibilities, starting with his native Igboland. Copious Igbo lyrics propel the mood of the song, accompanied by the tics and nuances of a typical Igbo wedding.

I go be your romeo, you go be my juli,” he sings in the chorus, ” Ro ro ro roma, I go be your Romeo, ”

Watch the video below.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo June 9, 2021

Fireboy DML muses on life’s issues on visuals for ‘Airplane Mode’

Fireboy DML has just released the visuals for Airplane Mode, a track off his sonically expansive debut album Apollo last ...

Bernard Dayo June 8, 2021

Kunle Afolayan’s upcoming film ‘Tenants of the House’ is about the herdsmen-farmer conflict

The last time we heard about Kunle Afolayan, he was in a chat with Ben Amadasun of Netflix Africa, announcing ...

Bernard Dayo June 8, 2021

Minz returns with romantic desire on new single ‘War’

Minz has been gaining more confidence and zest since the release of early singles like Aunty Patricia and Neva Stop ...

Bernard Dayo June 7, 2021

Listen to Lojay and Sarz’s new collaborative EP ‘LV N ATTN’

Hot on the heels of their addictive single Tonongo, Lojay – one of the fastest-rising music acts to come onto the Afrofusion ...

Chinedu Okafor June 6, 2021

Shocker as 16-year-old Beyoncé bids farewell to #NigerianIdol

On Nigeria Idol this week, the top six contestants were announced and unfortunately for 16-year-old Beyoncé, she was not listed ...

Chinedu Okafor June 5, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria: Naomi Mac poised to emerge winner of Season 3?

The Voice Nigeria Season 3 entered a new phase today; The Battles, where contestants who had qualified from the last ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail