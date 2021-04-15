The trailer for David Oyelowo’s directorial debut ‘The Water Man’ is here

David Oyelowo’s directorial debut The Water Man was first announced last year, according to Hollywood Reporter, and has the Selma star scoring himself a role, directing and producing too, with Oprah Winfrey as executive producer.

Now we have a trailer. Starring Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina and Maria Bello, Oyelowo plays Amos, father to Gunner (Chavis), a young boy who embarks on a journey with a local misfit Jo (Miller) to try and save his ill mother (Dawson). As Gunner sets out to to find the Water Man, who has been said to have the power to cheat death, Amos goes out in search of his son.

The trailer assumes a horror pulse but in between the footage, it begins to unravel as a young-adult magical adventure. Nontheless, the film is set to arrive in theatres May 7, 2021 and with an international release on Netflix later.