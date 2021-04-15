The trailer for David Oyelowo’s directorial debut ‘The Water Man’ is here

David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo’s directorial debut The Water Man was first announced last year, according to Hollywood Reporter, and has the Selma star scoring himself a role, directing and producing too, with Oprah Winfrey as executive producer.

Now we have a trailer. Starring Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina and Maria Bello, Oyelowo plays Amos, father to Gunner (Chavis), a young boy who embarks on a journey with a local misfit Jo (Miller) to try and save his ill mother (Dawson). As Gunner sets out to to find the Water Man, who has been said to have the power to cheat death, Amos goes out in search of his son.

The trailer assumes a horror pulse but in between the footage, it begins to unravel as a young-adult magical adventure. Nontheless, the film is set to arrive in theatres May 7, 2021 and with an international release on Netflix later.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo April 15, 2021

‘Eyimofe’ has been selected for the 50th anniversary of New Directors/New Films

After an impressive film festival run last year – Berlinale, London Film Festival, Torino International Film Festival – and also ...

Bernard Dayo April 14, 2021

Netflix is paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman in a new special

2020 saw the departure of Chadwick Boseman and even till now, the entertainment world and ordinary people at large are ...

Bernard Dayo April 11, 2021

Love Island South Africa: Which couple will win in tonight’s finale?

Who will walk away with the prize money of 1 million rand?

Bernard Dayo April 9, 2021

Is Nollywood getting better or worse? These unpopular opinions on Twitter have the answers

Is Nollywood getting better or worse? The answer could lie in the Nollywood era one grew up in. While 90’s ...

Bernard Dayo April 6, 2021

Filmhouse yanking ‘La Femme Anjola’ shows that Nollywood needs more cinemas

La Femme Anjola director Mildred Okwo in a tweet is unhappy with Filmhouse Cinemas for yanking off her film from ...

Bernard Dayo April 4, 2021

Love Island South Africa recap: Tats dumped, blindsided by Tania not choosing him

Picking up from last week where a surprise new girl got into the Villa, twerked and lap-danced during the sexy-teasing ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail