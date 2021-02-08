The trailer for crime thriller ‘La Femme Anjola’ is finally here

Mildred Okwo’s hotly anticipated crime thriller La Femme Anjola has been in limbo for a long time, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic of last year that interfered with its post-production and eventual release. Teasers had previously been shown, a flash of juicy bits, but not enough to meet up the the huge anticipation it has stoked since we saw behind-the-scenes images.

Now Okwo’s production outfit The Audrey Silva Company has released the film’s official trailer, and, the wait is over, guys. Nonso Bsssey plays a stock broker who finds a side job as a saxophonist in a club where he falls in love with the wife (Rita Dominic) of a ganster. The complications that arises is what the trailer shows, stylised around film noir elements: ganster motifs, femme fatale, and a detective beat.

La Femme Anjola (have you been pronouncing it correctly?) is slated for cinema release in March and also stars Boyo, Femi Jacobs, Paul Papel, Adejumoke Aderounmu, Uzor Osimkpa and Kenyan actress Mumbi Maina.