The trailer for crime thriller ‘La Femme Anjola’ is finally here

La Femme Anjola

Mildred Okwo’s hotly anticipated crime thriller La Femme Anjola has been in limbo for a long time, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic of last year that interfered with its post-production and eventual release. Teasers had previously been shown, a flash of juicy bits, but not enough to meet up the the huge anticipation it has stoked since we saw behind-the-scenes images.

Now Okwo’s production outfit The Audrey Silva Company has released the film’s official trailer, and, the wait is over, guys. Nonso Bsssey plays a stock broker who finds a side job as a saxophonist in a club where he falls in love with the wife (Rita Dominic) of a ganster. The complications that arises is what the trailer shows, stylised around film noir elements: ganster motifs, femme fatale, and a detective beat.

La Femme Anjola (have you been pronouncing it correctly?) is slated for cinema release in March and also stars Boyo, Femi Jacobs, Paul Papel, Adejumoke Aderounmu, Uzor Osimkpa and Kenyan actress Mumbi Maina.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo February 5, 2021

Teni, Niniola, Blaqbonez, Johnny Drille – these artistes are dropping albums in 2021

If 2020 taught us anything, it is that a pandemic can’t stop the release of albums. Everyone and their grandmother ...

Bernard Dayo February 4, 2021

Niniola makes observations about the church and faith in video for Innocent (Fagbo)

Off her sophomore album Colours and Sounds released last October, Niniola has just delivered the Adasa Cookey-directed visuals for Innocent ...

Bernard Dayo February 3, 2021

Tems goes to space in the video for ‘The Key’

Tems released her debut EP For Broken Ears last September, an impressive outing that cemented her nascent status as an ...

Bernard Dayo February 2, 2021

Joeboy has released the tracklist for debut album ‘Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic’

On February 4, Joeboy will release his much-anticipated debut album Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic, following the impressive outing of ...

Bernard Dayo February 1, 2021

Namaste Wahala, Fine Wine – the Nollywood films coming this February

We have survived the first month of 2021, and RIP to all the movies released in January because no one ...

Bernard Dayo February 1, 2021

Short film ‘Lizard’ is Nigeria’s only submission at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival is currently underway in the US, scheduled for January 28th all through to Febuary 3rd. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail