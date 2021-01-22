The Step Up and Boost Season is back for the third time on DStv

Once again, MultiChoice Nigeria is giving their DStv customers something thrilling to look forward to this New year.

The Step Up and Boost offer is back! And customers on the lower packages; DStv Yanga, Confam and Compact will get the chance to gain access to a wider range of entertainment and endless captivating TV moments available across the higher packages.

Here’s how it works:

1. When you renew your DStv monthly subscription, make sure you pay for the package higher than the package you are currently on.

2. You will get boosted to the second higher DStv package at no extra cost.

If you are on the DStv Yanga package, which costs N2,565 and you pay for the next higher package, DStv Confam which is N4,615, you will automatically get BOOSTED to DStv Compact worth N7, 900 with over 135+ channels. You will enjoy great Premier League action, best of local and international content, Telenovelas, music and factual documentaries.

If you are on the DStv Compact package, which costs forN7,900 and you pay for the next higher package, DStv Compact Plus which is N12,400, you will get BOOSTED to DStv Premium worth N18, 400 with over175+ channels which include 24 HD channels. You will enjoy the best football action from the FA Cup, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A as well as other sports offering; Formula 1, Tennis, WWE, NBA and other exciting content such as blockbuster movies, award-winning series, documentaries, more drama, Kids’ entertainment and much more.

DStv customers have other fascinating reasons Step Up! Brand-new seasons of the much loved reality shows are back again. Watch out for Date My Family Season 2 and Unmarried showing Sundays at 6pm and Wednesdays at 9pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151) respectively. The Aderogbas are also back for a third season in My Siblings and I showing Mondays at 8:30pm on Africa Magic Urban (DStv Channel 153). James Bond fans can catch all the action-packed movies from ‘Dr No’ to ‘Spectre’ and every 007 agent from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig on the exclusive M-Net Movies 007 James Bond Pop-Up Channel 111, which starts Friday, 22nd January till Monday, 31st January 2021. This channel is open to all Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium Customers.

Also, football fans can look out for the exciting FA Cup action between Manchester United and Liverpool showing on Sunday 24th January at 6pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and much more!

The Step Up offer is open to both active and disconnected DStv Yanga, Confam and Compact customers. For more information on this limited time offer as well as other products and services, please visit: www.dstvafrica.com. Also, pay at any MultiChoice branch, dealer outlet, or via the MyDStv App.