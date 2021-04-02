The sonic homecoming of Mr P’s ‘The Prodigal’

Mr P has finally released his much anticipated first studio album The Prodigal, a 16-track project which he takes credit for as an executive producer. Mr P needs no introduction, also known as Peter Okoye and one half of successful, enduring pop group PSquare until their split in 2016.

The Prodigal arrives as Mr P’s reintroduction into the music industry, retaining some of the sonic tics and signatures of the prodigious PSquare era. Essentially a dance album, Mr P marries pop and RnB in a way that PSqaure purists would appreciate. Album opener Odo cuts perfectly into nostalgia that listeners might get the phantom feeling of hearing something pulled from a PSqaure catalogue.

Boyfriend is a sleek, radio-friendly pop tune while Just Like That is a cherrier, tropical-soca track that fits into the mood of summer.

But The Prodigal also finds the singer venturing into new sonic territories like groovy, South African techno-house Eh Lo. The peak collaboration on the project is one that seamlessly puts Simi, Teni and Tamar Braxton on love song I Love You. Other songs on the album can be lukewarm and hence skippable, but generally this is a decent effort from an artiste who is currently experiencing independence as a solo singer.

Stream The Prodigal here.