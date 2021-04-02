The sonic homecoming of Mr P’s ‘The Prodigal’

Mr. P

Mr P has finally released his much anticipated first studio album The Prodigal, a 16-track project which he takes credit for as an executive producer. Mr P needs no introduction, also known as Peter Okoye and one half of successful, enduring pop group PSquare until their split in 2016.

The Prodigal arrives as Mr P’s reintroduction into the music industry, retaining some of the sonic tics and signatures of the prodigious PSquare era. Essentially a dance album, Mr P marries pop and RnB in a way that PSqaure purists would appreciate. Album opener Odo cuts perfectly into nostalgia that listeners might get the phantom feeling of hearing something pulled from a PSqaure catalogue.

Boyfriend is a sleek, radio-friendly pop tune while Just Like That is a cherrier, tropical-soca track that fits into the mood of summer.

But The Prodigal also finds the singer venturing into new sonic territories like groovy, South African techno-house Eh Lo. The peak collaboration on the project is one that seamlessly puts Simi, Teni and Tamar Braxton on love song I Love You. Other songs on the album can be lukewarm and hence skippable, but generally this is a decent effort from an artiste who is currently experiencing independence as a solo singer.

Stream The Prodigal here.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor March 30, 2021

#IWD2021 Special: Daughters are not consolatory prizes

By Angel Nduka-Nwosu. I grew up Christian and was raised attending a very close-knit community church. My childhood memories are ...

Bernard Dayo March 24, 2021

Burna Boy’s video for ’23’ pays homage to women with dreams

Fresh off from winning his first Grammy over a week ago, in the category of Best Global Music Album, Burna ...

Bernard Dayo March 24, 2021

This is what the artwork of Rema’s ‘Bounce’ means, according to Rema

”This record was inspired by the luscious and magnificent body of the African woman,” Rema told Pitchfork in a statement ...

Bernard Dayo March 22, 2021

The reactions of Nigerians to #RepealSSMPA proves that they are no better than SARS

Apparently, last year’s #ENDSARS protests haven’t taught Nigerians anything about intersectionality, or simply showing solidarity to other marginalised groups by ...

Bernard Dayo March 18, 2021

‘Eyimofe’ is finally coming to cinemas

After an impressive film festival run last year – Berlinale, London Film Festival, Torino International Film Festival – Nigerian feature ...

Op-Ed Editor March 18, 2021

#IWD2021 Special: Dear Sista Ada, here’s our apology letter

By Tolu Akintara Dear Sista Ada, We are sorry. We know Sorry would not wipe your bloodshot eyes, we know ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail