The real Stephanie, Dating in 2021, NIN Wahala | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.
1.
Okay, noted!
2.
Ladies, bookmark this tweet.
3.
Lol… Wahala for who nor get NIN…
4.
DYG??
5.
Lol…
6.
It must be crack!
7.
Definitely crack…
8.
What is this tweet?
9.
What a thing to be proud of.
10.
Lol…
Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.
Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya
Leave a reply