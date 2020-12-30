The real Stephanie, Dating in 2021, NIN Wahala | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

1.

Stephanie I know you slept with my bestfriend that's why I'm sleeping with your sister — MIKE 👑 🇳🇬 (@hellomike01) December 30, 2020

Okay, noted!

2.

the next girl that falls in love w me will suffer sha — Karo (@karoblaq) December 30, 2020

Ladies, bookmark this tweet.

3.

I hope say Dem no go Block this WiFi sim — ℂ𝕠𝕜𝕖 𝔹𝕠𝕪😈 (@BeLike_cokeboy) December 30, 2020

Lol… Wahala for who nor get NIN…

4.

No large social gatherings, No parties/schools but we can have 300 people at one NIN office?



Okay oh — 𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙠 ✨ (@MalikGCFR) December 30, 2020

DYG??

5.

I followed my mom to the market, please how can you price a product of 13k to 1200 fgs😭😭 — Khalid ❁ (@KhalidTweetss) December 30, 2020

Lol…

6.

If you have ever use ur sim 1 to call ur sim 2 in the same phone, believe me , ya mad😂 — V!CTOR🌍 (@_vicktor__) December 30, 2020

It must be crack!

7.

Any small thing “Avoid women” but you’re begging for link ups in the Dm, you Dey craze. — Diana The Hot kid 🥵💥 (@Dianacoco_) December 30, 2020

Definitely crack…

8.

"garri is trash"



you never enter school na why 😹 — ᴡʜᴏ ɪꜱ ᴠɪᴄᴛᴏʀ✰ 🌍🦉 (@realvictor__) December 30, 2020

What is this tweet?

9.

Y'all my ex just posted "what is love when all you get is pain… Fuck love!" That bitch is getting her heart fucked up 😭😭🤣😂🤣 — Yómà + Pain 🇨🇦 (@yhoma_) December 30, 2020

What a thing to be proud of.

10.

You dey slander plantain? Wetin Musa specie no go see for Twitter — Attah of Nigeria🇳🇬 (@Akortainment) December 30, 2020

Lol…