Dudes are dating women bodies and women are dating dudes pockets. Wow! — ​​♥ (@_justramon) March 26, 2021

Where’s the lie???

Ever gone to church cause of the Choirs only ?? You don’t care about the preachings or service, you just want to hear the choir sing ? — SNOWMAN (@00snowmann) March 26, 2021

Wahala for who wan hear preaching o

Always remember to treat people nicely.. Even those who aren't earning the same as you. — LEKYYDO™ 👑 (@lekyydo) March 26, 2021

Like, send them 100k for change!

You go Russia come back with British Accent,no be juju be that? — David of Fct 🌝 (@Dhavidote) March 26, 2021

Lol…

iPhone users cannot keep phone inside bag. We must see it — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) March 26, 2021

Lol… Let your light so shine…

Homophobes: Stop pushing it down our throats.



Lil Nas: Bring me a shovel. — For Fags Sake!🌈 #RepealSSMPA (@vicw0nder) March 26, 2021

Lol….

Omo. If you like somebody, just tell them you like them. — Your Daddy (@ToyosiGodwin) March 25, 2021

Life is not that hard!!!

Stans are responsible for a lot of celebrity feuds. — BASH-AAR🔞 (@FaruqBashar) March 26, 2021

Where’s the lie??

I screenshot things and never go back to them again. 🤦‍♀️ — Princess Ife❤️ (@ife_luv12) March 26, 2021

Lol…

