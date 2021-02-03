The Nigerian police has launched a crime-reporting app, but tech illiteracy is the problem

NPF Rescue Me

The Nigerian police has just launched a crime-reporting mobile application called NPF Rescue Me, which will also provide intervention for health emergencies. The app is available on both Android and iOS-enabled devices (I have tried it, it’s there) and hopes to assist the police in its bid to manage and curtail crime nationwide.

We will just pretend that the app name NPF Rescue Me isn’t much on the nose. After downloading it and putting all the required personal information, health profile and emergency contacts, the next step was for me to report a crime. Then it dawned on me that having access to such an app, in the first place, is a privilege. While the creation of the app is long overdue and appears to consolidate on state-wide police emergency numbers, there are pre-existing barriers and pitfalls that could hamper its utility.

Widespread tech illiteracy is one challenge. Lagos, for example, for all of its lofty ambitions as a tech haven (startups, investments, hubs etc), has a heterogenous population and some fall in the bracket of illiteracy. And illiteracy and poverty are linked, especially in rural communities whose sole concern is to survive. Crime, over there, has been normalised and has become something they have to live with.

Those living in slums and infrastructure-deprived areas can’t suddenly make the leap towards accessing such an app because it lies on the fringes of their immediate preferences. This same reasoning applies to the North, where illiteracy has been a tool weaponised by politicians to keep the people subservient and amenable. Rates of kidnapping and banditry have skyrocketed in recent years in the region, and poverty is prevalent.

Nigeria isn’t a country that takes tech education and literacy seriously, public schools are under-funded and badly managed while tertiary institutions also lack the facilities. Crime happens in cities as well as inner neighbourhoods, settlements and local communities hard to navigate, and government’s approach to addressing crime should be holistic.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu February 1, 2021

The #SilhoutteChallenge gives us an opportunity to interrogate our gender bias

So much has been written about the inherent bias with which we judge the actions of people based solely on ...

Ado Aminu January 29, 2021

When online oversharing crosses the line, here’s what we owe each other

How does one begin to process the monumental loss of a parent? If you have ever spoken to anyone who ...

Bernard Dayo January 29, 2021

Can women have fun with the Silhouette Challenge and not be policed?

There are three constant things in life: rain, tax, and internet challenges. Just fresh from the Buss It Challenge and ...

Bernard Dayo January 26, 2021

What we know about the military killings of Orlu natives in Imo

Yesterday, videos surfaced on the internet showing the Nigerian military in Orlu, Imo releasing live rounds into streets where indigenes ...

Bernard Dayo January 19, 2021

The accounts of #ENDSARS protesters still frozen proves that we are in an oppressive regime

Three months after Nigerians showed nationwide demonstrations against police brutality with the #ENDSARS movement, leading to the government freezing bank ...

Bernard Dayo January 15, 2021

There’s still a soot crisis in Port Harcourt and how can we stop it?

On Sunday, a tweet went viral from user @GbemmyG in Port Harcourt showing her AC filters coated in soot, which ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail