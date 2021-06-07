The Netflix trailer for South African dance show JIVA! is here

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the streaming platform’s latest local original series, JIVA!, about a vibrant dancer, Ntombi (Noxolo Dlamini) who does everything in her power to live out her passion. ”JIVA! Is a story of freedom to follow one’s hopes and dreams.” Noxolo shares on the series. Set against the backdrop of Mzansi’s dance culture, expect to experience South Africa like you haven’t before.  

Speaking about the series and what it means to her, showrunner Busisiwe Ntintili said, JIVA! has been a true labour of love. Producing an entire series during a global pandemic was no small feat. But the ridiculously talented cast and crew poured every ounce of creativity into this project. Because when you have a dream, nothing can stop you. And that is ultimately the message of JIVA! To dala what you must! Fight for your dreams!

The series choreographer, Bontle Modiselle added, “With the release of JIVA! close by, I am a ball of nerves and a melting pot of excitement and anticipation. There’s a lot of culture, creativity, dance and story in JIVA! and to see African excellence celebrated on a global platform is incredible. I can’t wait for everyone to see it – world, this is US!”

Lead actress, Noxolo Dlamini spoke about her excitement for JIVA”s launch and said, “Here is our gift to you South Africa and the world! We hope to inspire as well as entertain. May we make you proud Mzansi

JIVA premieres on Netflix on June 24th. Watch the trailer below.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo June 3, 2021

These Nollywood movies are coming to Netflix this June

As always, Netflix is offering a new slate of Nollywood content this June, picking up old titles as well as ...

Bernard Dayo June 2, 2021

Can horror comedies in Nollywood explode with ‘My Village People’?

It has since been established that Nollywood isn’t actively in the business of making horror films. 90’s Nollywood horror nostalgia ...

Bernard Dayo May 31, 2021

Charles Okpaleke is making a film based on the 1993 Nigerian airplane hijack

So far, Charles Okpaleke‘s footprint in Nollywood has shown that Nigeria is a grapevine of stories and he’s committed to ...

Bernard Dayo May 24, 2021

Here’s the first teaser of South Africa’s street-dance show ‘JIVA!’ coming to Netflix

The highly anticipated South African original, JIVA! is set to arrive on Netflix on June 24th 2021. The show follows ...

Bernard Dayo May 23, 2021

‘I Am Laycon’ reveals Laycon’s life after BBNaija + BBNaija Reunion show update

Organizers of the biggest reality TV show, BBNaija, have unveiled plans to host another edition of the BBNaija Reunion show ...

Bernard Dayo May 15, 2021

This week in Nollywood: Aki na Ukwa remake, Indian remake of Elevator Baby and more

This is Nollywood’s second year in the devastating coronavirus pandemic, and although things aren’t as bleak as they once were, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail