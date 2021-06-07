The Netflix trailer for South African dance show JIVA! is here

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the streaming platform’s latest local original series, JIVA!, about a vibrant dancer, Ntombi (Noxolo Dlamini) who does everything in her power to live out her passion. ”JIVA! Is a story of freedom to follow one’s hopes and dreams.” Noxolo shares on the series. Set against the backdrop of Mzansi’s dance culture, expect to experience South Africa like you haven’t before.

Speaking about the series and what it means to her, showrunner Busisiwe Ntintili said, “JIVA! has been a true labour of love. Producing an entire series during a global pandemic was no small feat. But the ridiculously talented cast and crew poured every ounce of creativity into this project. Because when you have a dream, nothing can stop you. And that is ultimately the message of JIVA! To dala what you must! Fight for your dreams!”

The series choreographer, Bontle Modiselle added, “With the release of JIVA! close by, I am a ball of nerves and a melting pot of excitement and anticipation. There’s a lot of culture, creativity, dance and story in JIVA! and to see African excellence celebrated on a global platform is incredible. I can’t wait for everyone to see it – world, this is US!”

Lead actress, Noxolo Dlamini spoke about her excitement for JIVA”s launch and said, “Here is our gift to you South Africa and the world! We hope to inspire as well as entertain. May we make you proud Mzansi”

JIVA premieres on Netflix on June 24th. Watch the trailer below.