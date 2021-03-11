The most underrated Nigeria food, Sleeping with Benin babes | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

It’s the day gala becomes 70 naira or 100 naira that this country will scatter — 𝕋𝕦𝕟𝕤𝕤 𝔸𝕟𝕕 𝕀🥀 (@Tundey__) March 11, 2021

Lol… For reals though!

2.

Garri is so underrated, especially those Ijebu own. — Fineboy ✞unde| in Sapa HQ👑🇬🇧 (@fineboytunde_) March 11, 2021

Lol… Where’s the lie?

3.

I will marry you..

After sex you run 🏃🏾‍♂️ 🏃‍♀️ na wetin make pictures plenty inside coke bottles for Benin. — Fairly Used Boyfriend⭐️ (@SmartBoss_ng) March 11, 2021

Wahala for who sleep with Benin babes o

4.

Porn has fucked up a lot of people's view of sex. — Riposte🔥🇺🇸 (@_Riposte_) March 11, 2021

Agreed on all levels…

5.

Imagine becoming a Billionaire at the age of your battery percentage right now😂?



Mine: 22 Years — Gentle Boy🎴 (@chocolekan) March 11, 2021

Wahala for who phone full o

6.

*Me at my math teacher's funeral kneeling down and whispering at his coffin*



"Who is 'thinking outside the box' now?" — Sheddy King 🌍's Assistant (@fakesheddyking) March 11, 2021

Lol…

7.

Me : where should I put it

Mom : 👉🤨👈 — 𝑴𝒂𝒏 𝑳𝒚𝒌 𝑫𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒆𝒆 🗽🗽🗽 (@Dharmee_03) March 11, 2021

African moms…

8.

The face The skin routine pic.twitter.com/SRaLWrxiL6 — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘🐐 (@_realkingdavid) March 11, 2021

What is this honesty!!!

9.

CNN is really fun to watch when you are at the bank — 예쁜 여자✨🇨🇦🇰🇷 (@onahaya_bin) March 11, 2021

Lol…

10.

Yes I’m single but I ignore people like I’m taken. — lex (@akoposiczarina) March 11, 2021

Lol…