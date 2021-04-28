The most popular markets in Calabar

Cross River borders Cameroon to the east and is a coastal state in southeastern Nigeria. It is a business-friendly and forward-thinking state that attracts potential partners, investors, and tourists. Calabar, the capital of Cross River, houses some of Nigeria’s most interesting markets and antique stores. Many businesses have conducted product demonstrations at some of these markets. We’ve compiled a list of the top 5 markets in Calabar, after conducting comprehensive research.

Marian Market: The market is situated in the heart of Calabar’s old town, in the state of Cross River. The Marian market is regarded as the largest in the state of Cross River. The market sells a wide range of goods and wares, including furniture, clothing, food, provisions, electronics, and so on. It’s also worth noting that vegetables are brought in from the north once a week.

Watt Market: The Watt market is thought to be one of the state’s largest markets. Fabrics, denim, wax, car parts, and even live chicken are among the items available to those who want to shop there. Aside from the aforementioned, the Watt Market has a plethora of eateries and hawkers selling regional cuisine.

Esuk Mba Market: This is most certainly one of Cross-River’s oldest markets. The market is located in Esuk MBA clan, a village in Akpabuyo local government in Cross-River state, about 20 kilometers from Calabar. This market specializes in fish and crayfish, including sardinella, croaker, herring, original mackerel, horse mackerel, and other species. According to one of the community leaders, this market dates back to the colonial period and was founded by Mr. Doe. The fact that this market is a trade-by-barter market distinguishes it from others.

Beach Market: The open-air beach market is located by the waterfront. It consists of a row of stalls and umbrellas stands with sellers displaying various clothing wares. The market is intended for the sale of wholesale goods such as bags, shoes, and clothing for both men and women, as well as travel bags and boxes.

Uwanse Market: In this market, a variety of commodities are on display for exchange; They include everything from agricultural products to specialized items. Millet was a crucial crop in the region, with white, brown, and red varieties available. Burukutu, a popular malt drink, was brewed with the brown or red specie. Cocoyams also lay abound in these markets, which are located in Yala and Ogoja. Pepper, groundnuts, and salt are also inexpensive in the Ogoja Market.

