Enugu has always shown promise for commercial activities. This development has brought about the urbanisation of the State, which, in turn, attracts investors, migrants and brands who wish to spread their tentacles. So, if you wanted to run a campaign or launch a brand, you definitely have to add Enugu in your plan. We can help with this, this is why we listed the most popular billboards in Enugu:

Backlit Billboard

Location: Ogui Road, Enugu. This backlit billboard is located along Ogui Road by Artisan Market, Enugu. It is ideal for marketing and campaigns as it meets people from different backgrounds, across the state and visitors.

Backlit Billboard

Location: Along New Haven road by New Haven junction, Enugu. This outdoor advertising space assures maximum visibility and impact making it ideal for brand awareness.

Portrait Billboard

Location: along Ogui Road, Enugu. It is ideal for showcasing consumer brands whilst offering 100% visibility to diverse audience. The billboard is close to the busy Oando filling station.

Portrait Billboard

Location: Along Enugu-Onitsha expressway by 9th mile before flyover, facing traffic from Onitsha. The billboard reaches a heavy volume of travellers and commuters.

Portrait Billboard

Location: The busy Aba-Enugu-Umuahia expressway by Umuikka Owerrinta junction facing traffic from Osisioma. This billboard is visible to heavy traffic and it is in a highly populated area.

Backlit Billboard

Location: Along ESUT road after ESUT gate. It is ideal for reaching students – a young audience. The billboard faces traffic from Nkpokiti junction and is highly impactful and visible.

Backlit Billboard

Location: Along Okpara Avenue – a highly travelled route. The billboard guarantees visibility and a wide range of audience.

2 Sided LED Unipole

The illuminating feature of this billboard ensures brand awareness. It is located inside the Palms Mall car parking area and it is close to Gate 2 (second gate).

96 Sheet Ultrawave

Location:Kingsway road, beside T junction with close proximity to Ministry of Tourism. The elevation of this billboard attracts virtually everyone who passes through Kingsway road. It assures 100% brand awareness.

96 Sheet Ultrawave

Location: Along Abakaliki road, Institute of Management and Technology by Polo with close proximity to Okpara Avenue. This highly travelled route guarantees advertisers the kind of visibility they want.

48 Sheet Billboard

Location: Along Enugu-Awka expressway by Arroma Junction facing traffic from Enugu. Its strategic positioning meets a high density of both human and vehicular movement and is sure to sell your brand in more ways than imaginable.

48 Sheet Billboard

Location: Along Umuahia-Enugu expressway before Abia Tower facing traffic from Aba. The billboard is close to a market and meets heavy human and vehicular movement. It has clear visibility to your intending target audience.

48 Sheet Billboard

Location: Along Ziks Avenue by Texaco filling station facing traffic from Garki, Enugu. Its strategic positioning makes it visible in a busy commercial area and is sure to meet the intending target audience.

48 Sheet Billboard

Location: Along Enugu-Makurdi expressway by Opi Junction facing traffic from Enugu. The billboard is well positioned to offers wide visibility as it faces heavy traffic.

48 Sheet Billboard

Location: Along Umuahia-Enugu expressway by Ubakala junction. This billboard is ideal for advertisers seeking massive urban and mobile clientele. This highly commercialized axis guarantees lasting impression of advert message on thousands of traffic users that ply this route.

Gantry Billboard

Location: Along Enugu Airport road by Anamco. The billboard faces traffic to and from Enugu Airport making it strategically placed to capture inbound and outbound travellers.

Gantry Billboard

Location: Along Abakaliki road by 82 Division. This advert space is within close proximity to the Polo park and guarantees to meet its target audience. This advert space serves dual traffic lanes.

Landscape Unipole

Location: Along Airport road by Peepat Petrol station facing traffic towards the airport. It is eye catching and grabs the attention of both pedestrian and vehicular movements.

Rooftop Billboard

Location: Along Ogui roundabout, Abakaliki Road. It is close to the University of Nigeria(UNN). This advert space effectively showcases businesses – and campaigns – to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Unipole Billboard

Location: Along Abakaliki road by Enugu Sport Club. This is a good spot as it is a busy route and guarantees to meet the traffic from Shoprite, so visible to commuters and pedestrians along that route.

Did we miss any other popular billboards in Enugu? Please use the comment section.

