The Maltina Flavour Quest Tour storms Kano

As part of its commitments to share happiness, Nigeria’s No. 1 Malt brand is set to bring lots of excitement and fun to Kano this weekend at the Ado Bayero Mall Shoprite, Maltina is set to host a flavour-sampling party for Kano residents at the Adu Bayero Mall, Shoprite on the 11th of April, 2021.

The event which will hold on Sunday the 11th of April is a continuum of a series of brand activations taking place across the country. Maltina will be sharing happiness with the people of Kano and with lots of games, music, and comedy at the event. And lots to drink including the new Maltina Pineapple & Maltina Vanilla Flavours.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Maltina Brand Manager, Elohor Olumide Awe said, “For many years Maltina has supported programs and platforms that encourage family bonds and connections through fun moments. With the challenges that accompanied the previous year, it’s important that Nigerians have an opportunity to relax in a light-hearted atmosphere.

“As a prelude to the holy month of Ramadan, we intend to give the people of Kano an unforgettable experience with a special guest appearance by Rahama Sadau who is one of the Brand Ambassadors.“

With these activities held in various parts of the nation, Maltina aims to remind Nigerians to continue creating happy moments flavoured by its exciting range of malt beverages – Maltina Classic, Maltina Pineapple and Maltina Vanilla.