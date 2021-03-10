The importance of thieves, Attending funerals | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Me desperately waiting for my abs to kick in while I eat my 57th serving of delicious carbs – the devil's creation. pic.twitter.com/wgVaqRsC1T — Ado Aminu (@PettyMuse) March 10, 2021

Wahala like abs work out

2.

Criminals actually create jobs for the police, without them, there would be no need for policing and therefore police officers would be unemployed. — Repentant Yoruba Demon (@oluwatosinraji_) March 10, 2021

Police catch YOUR thief makes sense now!

3.

Forget online buyers o

Real life buyers go help your case pass — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) March 10, 2021

Lol… Accurate!

4.

How do you snatch a girl who is with a dude who has more money than you ??

Help a brother pls😩 — Lucas The iCON💡 (@itzMikeLucas) March 10, 2021

*Brothers left the chat*

5.

I hate how funerals are at 9am. I'm not really a mourning person — Chike🦅✨ (@cheekay_) March 10, 2021

Lol.. ‘The person is still sleeping too‘

6.

Fun fact:



Nothing starts with a N and ends with a G — Gentle Boy🎴 (@chocolekan) March 10, 2021

Omg, Not sure we were aware of this fact!

7.

“I’m an atheist, I only believe in science.”



Stfu abeg! You wey fail physics and chemistry for secondary school. — 𝕊𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕒🧸👀 (@Princefelix__) March 10, 2021

Lol… gbas gbos

8.

Jollof rice is overrated. — iTWEETSENSE #EndSars (@KesterRichard_) March 10, 2021

The height of blasphemy!

9.

Somebody is mad at you right now because you picked peace over drama and distance over disrespect — Papii Rexx 💜 (@OfficialFifunmi) March 10, 2021

May the madness continue!!! lol

10.

Abi na to enter bush ????😂😂 pic.twitter.com/e7uSkrs2Hp — MAKANAKI (@black_bhoy_) March 10, 2021

Anything for the money.