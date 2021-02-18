The hardest food to make, Supporting babes in relationships | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Being disciplined > Being religious — Farhan Of Lagos 🦅 (@farhan_oa) February 18, 2021

The accuracy!!!

2.

“i used to have a crush on you” is a very useless piece of information — solution 🇺🇲🍼 (@solutiontweeted) February 17, 2021

To whom it may concern

3.

we all know someone who speaks fluent shit — Ian (@KingIanOfficial) February 18, 2021

On Nigeria Twitter, there’s ton of them…

4

Dear Legends just RT don’t say anything let’s confuse these smallies pic.twitter.com/tYXLXmGiiA — OMO NAIJA 👑 (@Cele__Audu) February 18, 2021

Look how far we’ve come…

5.

There is ALWAYS one person in a relationship who loves more, cries more, get hurt most and even forgives more. — Mibantiఌ︎ (@RealMibanti) February 18, 2021

And it’s not always the babes…

6.

These babes have not less than N100K in their PiggyVest & to them they are very broke. Don't allow dem fool you — Odogwu🤴 (@Daddy_Nomso) February 18, 2021

Is it your broke?

7.

A lot of us are still passionate about education, but not in this country. — Ni Fe🌝✨ (@msniffe) February 18, 2021

Passion has left Nigeria

8.

I sent my man 900k to buy a PS5 yesterday.

He initially said it was 1million but I didn’t have 100k to add.

He said I shouldn’t worry that he’ll use his money to complete it.



Such a sweet understanding man 🥺 — 💎 DINMA 💎 (@dinma_x) February 18, 2021

Lol.. God when??

9.

Knowing how to make pap is harder than knowing how to solve a Further maths Equation — 𝔻𝕒𝕪 𝕧𝕖𝕖𝕕𝕕 ✞ (@Day_veedd) February 18, 2021

Where’s the lie???

10.

Haven't seen money on the floor for years now 😌 what's happening ? — African_plug (@Rukee_xo) February 18, 2021

Lol… Keep looking