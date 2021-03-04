The greatest lie ever told, People with low IQ | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

People with low IQ resort to insult when they can't win an argument — J! (@_isholer) March 4, 2021

Very true.

2.

"I did my home work but I forgot it at home"

This lie has saved so many then😂 — ꜱᴀᴍᴜᴇʟ ɪ.ᴀ (@LordSam_) March 4, 2021

Lol… Very accurate.

3.

Henceforth,



I will not eat until Nigeria looks like Dubai 😌😪 — Gentle Boy🎴 (@chocolekan) March 4, 2021

Merry Christmas to you and Nigeria.

4.

People really have tea for breakfast? Can’t be me 🤧 — Yaq’ub 💦 (@UncleYakub) March 4, 2021

Lmao.

5.

you're a boy and you're my friend



You're my boyfriend,abeg send me money 👀😩 — 🦋Oh Babyyyy🌻❤️ (@Ezaielosa) March 4, 2021

Send the money, biko…

6.

Marketing 101…

7.

You and your Savings Account who go save each other? — Only1Cleverly😎 (@CleverlyAhmed) March 4, 2021

Omox1000

8.

Werey tattoo Tinubu for her back, be like say she dey find free house 🤣 — LEKYYDO™ 👑 (@lekyydo) March 4, 2021

Mission Bourdillon…

9.

Hanty if you have big ass it'll show clearly in your pics, stop posing like Alexander-Arnold that want to take corner kick. — NICHOLAS of AFRICA🐺 (@Nicodeyforyou) March 4, 2021

Lol… Preach!

10.

Stop posting your pictures on Twitter if you know you'll AIR us in your DM speaking on behalf of all Twitter Single Pringles — 𝕻𝖍𝖊𝖓𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖆𝖑✞ (@Phenomenalguy_) March 4, 2021

What they said.