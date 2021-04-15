The Golden Goal: Finidi George gets rousing celebration by Ajax FC, others on 50th birthday | #YNaijaCover

If you are not yet 50, how would you like to be celebrated when you clock the golden age?



While I may not be able to aptly describe, I’m pretty sure you would love to see family, friends, contemporaries and possibly, ex-bosses share all of those compliments and relieve those memories while you can still hear them.



This goal or wish (dependent on who is looking at it), was fulfilled today for ex-Super Eagles player and renowned right winger as he clocked 50 this Thursday. Honoured by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), the Federation of International Football Federation (FIFA), and his former clubs, Ipswich Town, Real Betis and Ajax FC where he won eight major titles, including the 1995 Champions League.

Considered a Nigerian legend by all standards, it was a huge joy for millions of Nigerians on social media to watch a three-minute plus video made by fellow legends Frank De Boer, Marc Overmars, Patrick Kluivert, Edwin van dar Saar, former coach Louis Van Gaal among others.

For many, having just spent three years at Amsterdam, the collage of videos was a testament of pure love and brotherhood. ‘Finito’ played for Calabar Rovers, Iwuanyanwu Nationale and Sharks of Port Harcourt before earning a move to Ajax in 1993.

As a Nigerian legend and arguably Nigeria’s finest right-winger, the Port Harcourt-born midfielder played important roles for the country at the U.S.A 1994 & France 1998 World Cups, where the Super Eagles reached the round of 16 on each occasion. With 62 appearances for the National Team between 1991 and 2000, he scored 6 goals (including his only World Cup goal in the 1994 tournament).



George, regarded as the world best right winger in the mid-90s, is reputed to be the first African to captain a La Liga side as well as one player who was never red carded throughout his playing career. He would later return to his boyhood club, Sharks FC of Port Harcourt before hanging his boots.

Skillful, fast, powerful and renowned with accurate crosses and remarkable shots, the 6 foot tall player won a dozen of trophies including 3 Dutch Eredivisie titles, 2 Dutch Super Cups, the 1994 African Cup of Nations, Afro-Asian Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, World Club Cup.

Of all the honours done this Nigerian great, what stands out is the words of Twitter user, @therealdaddymo1, “It’s so beautiful to see that Finidi George is being honored on his 50th birthday and is getting his flowers while he can still smell them.”



This must indeed, be ‘the golden goal’ for every soccer player. Happy 50th Finidi!

With number 25… A player that made a whole generation fall in love with #RealBetis 🔝🇳🇬🆒 Happy birthday, Finidi George!🤠🕯🎈 pic.twitter.com/EEr70VGew0 — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) April 15, 2021

🥳 Happy birthday to former Town winger, Finidi George.#itfc pic.twitter.com/FxwlOoJUpq — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) April 15, 2021