The GOAT of all Nigerian soups, Clueless Buhari, Asking for skincare routine | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Surprised you people are surprised about Buhari's cluelessness. — Alajo Of Unilag 😎 (@Femioshi1) February 5, 2021

Too many surprises…

2.

Good time to put it out there that Egusi is the GOAT of soups, and should never be compared. — Sheddy King 🌍 (@thesheddyking) February 5, 2021

Who else agrees?

3.

Some of you are not even midway through a movie or episode of a show and you're already posting spoilers.



What exactly is your problem? Team 'I watched it first' 😒 — Repentant Yoruba Demon (@oluwatosinraji_) February 5, 2021

Lol @ I watched it first

4.

Some people be like.. your name is David but u aren't a Davido fan.. like tf🤦.. your name is shola but o ti shofo🙁😒 — Fw.david (@david_ikheloa) January 28, 2021

Lol… What is this tweet??

5.

No matter your problem in life. Don't ever reply me with "k" — Duchessss (@SewaHerself) February 5, 2021

K

6.

“savings or current sir ?”



– ermm actually.. currently I have no savings pic.twitter.com/in8CGKvUe5 — 🍷 Daddy Oyoyo (@daddyoyoyoo) February 5, 2021

Bookmarked!

7.

Stop asking people skin routine care and change your pillow case.!! 😑 — GEEZY (@gziiie) February 5, 2021

Where’s the lie?

8.

We all have a friend who walks into our house like they live there — Addict 🇺🇬 (@dhabonajob) February 5, 2021

It’s always the audacity for us!

9.

An artiste will pick up a line from another song and Nigerians will call it sampling 😂😂😂 — FEMI (@BrodaFemo) February 5, 2021

People will sample your tweet too.

10.

If your body count is higher than your CGPA, you’re a hoe idc — O.V.A.tion's™ (@Dre_Ova) February 5, 2021

Okay, judge Judy!