The Game of Ambush: PDP loses 3rd Governor in 7 months to governing APC | The #YNaijaCover

If you live in Nigeria; especially in Christian-dominated areas of Southern Nigeria, it near certain that you would have heard the phrase; “It is Well!.” The timing may not be right to make as many references to scriptures; perhaps, to understand the idea behind its usage.



Come to think of it however, which Nigerian able to thrive in someway under the current realities wouldn’t make such a phrase their daily confession? Abi, doesn’t living in Nigeria these days look like an extreme sport to you? So, we definitely use “it is well” because “all isn’t well” over here. And for groups like the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); Nothing is well, at least, at this time.

In November 2020, when Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi defected to the governing party, it didn’t come as a lot of political watchers considering his affinity with President Muhammadu Buhari. A similar thing could be said of the Olimpotic Professor, Benedict Ayade of Cross River, who wasn’t just a perpetual absentee at key meetings of the party but threatened to exit the opposition on number of occasions.

From about 15 governors under its umbrella shortly after Godwin Obaseki joined the party in 2019 amidst his political travails, the opposition continues to experience depletion.

The case of Zamfara Governor, Bello Mattawale who dumped the opposition party for the APC Tuesday, does come as a huge surprise. He had outrightly dismissed speculations that he was going to jump ship! Compared to his Ebonyi and Cross River counterparts however, who struggled with convincing the Federal and State legislators to join him on their new voyage, he got about 98% of the office holders in the new party.



Even before the Deputy Governor and one member of the House of Representatives stated their resolve to remain with the PDP, the party had already threatened going to court to reclaim its ‘stolen mandate.’ The case is definitely peculiar and would stretch our laws as the Supreme Court, considering that the party Governor Mattawale joined were ruled out of being eligible to participate in all the INEC-conducted elections in the state. The court handed the entire elective seats in the country to the PDP. The crowd waiting for this show are indeed much!

No one can fully tell what was dangled before the Governors as incentive for actually decamping, but what is abundantly clear is the fact that its chances to gain power in 2023 are becoming slimmer by the day.

The PDP indeed has a huge task to perform, both in reclaiming its place in Nigerian politics and towards ensuring that Nigeria doesn’t become a one party state.