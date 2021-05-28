The Future Project launches Local Government Performance Report – an initiative to deepen accountability in governance

In furtherance of its vision towards inspiring a generation of equipped leaders committed to social and economic development in Africa, The Future Project is launching the Local Government Performance Report – a tool to empower Nigerians with the necessary information to engage local government administrators and assess their performance in the delivery of public goods and services.

With an overall aim to create a culture that emphasises citizens’ rights to demand information on government activities without fear or hesitation, the project is designed to address unmet public expectations at the grassroots created by an absence of open, transparent and accountable government practices.

Speaking on the novel initiative, Senior Advisor, The Future Project, Bukonla Adebakin, discussed the expected impact and reason behind the report.

“The Local Government performance report is a part of our YMonitor accountability project which is aimed at highlighting crucial accountability and governance issues at the state and Federal level. In reality, local government administration is meant to pivot public goods and developmental projects at the grassroots as everyday people may never have the platform to make their demands known to the state governments. However, development has not yet thrived up to public expectations.”

“We are confident that with the Local Government Performance Report, this narrative will change and more people will be provided with basic information about how LGAs work, their local government chairmen, the annual budget of the LGAs, allocations, the current projects embarked on by the Local government and other necessary information to demand better governance”, she continued.

The Local Government Performance Report initiative will commence from the country’s economic capital, Lagos state, and will be conducted both through an online survey and offline distribution of surveys to sample feedback & opinions.